Adam Pearce to ban The Judgment Day; make major CM Punk announcement? 3 Things the WWE RAW GM can make official tonight for SummerSlam

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will be the final one before SummerSlam. The show's general manager, Adam Pearce, may have some major announcements to make in Detroit tonight, with huge potential implications for SummerSlam.The likes of CM Punk, Gunther, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and more are already set to be in the house, while several matches are also already set for the go-home episode of WWE RAW. In this article, though, we explore three more things Pearce could &quot;make official&quot; for SummerSlam. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#3. Sheamus vs Rusev is made official for SummerSlamSheamus and Rusev have a long and storied history, and since the latter's return to WWE, have resumed hostilities over the past few weeks. Being 1-1 following a &quot;banger after banger,&quot; a third banger to settle the feud is expected imminently.While it may take place on next week's episode of RAW, much like Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black has been set for SmackDown this week, Rusev and Sheamus have already wrestled on RAW twice in the past few weeks.The two deserve a SummerSlam showcase considering their star power, chemistry, and the sheer spectacle of a major PLE with 50,000 fans in attendance, potentially witnessing two big men beating the bejesus out of each other at The Biggest Party of the Summer.#2. Judgment Day is banned from ringside for AJ Styles vs Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Judgment Day, despite internal tensions and regime changes, has, for the most part, been instrumental in helping one another win and retain titles since their inception over three years ago. While the betrayals have been vicious, particularly those that occurred at SummerSlam last year, the faction has also had each other's backs on many critical occasions.This week on RAW, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are set to defend the World Tag Team Championship against the LWO, while Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. Finally, despite repeated stalling, Dominik Mysterio will also have to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles.In order to keep the important Intercontinental Title match clean, Adam Pearce may ban Judgment Day from ringside for SummerSlam, especially if Dominik Mysterio plays spoilsport tonight on RAW. Unfortunately for Dom and his faction, though, a certain legendary superstar may be coming back very soon to teach them a lesson.#1. CM Punk vs Gunther is announced to officially main event SummerSlam on tonight's RAWAt SummerSlam, the two biggest matches seem to be for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. While John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, as expected, will main event Night Two, CM Punk vs. Gunther has already been announced for Night One.On tonight's RAW, Adam Pearce can officially declare that Punk and Gunther will main event SummerSlam Saturday. Given their match catalogs, The Best in the World and The Ring General could potentially have a Match of the Year contender at SummerSlam. Whether or not the match was a last-minute decision made following Seth Rollins' legitimate knee injury, it deserves to rightfully main event the show.