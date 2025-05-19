Adam Pearce to ban two WWE stars, 4th member of Seth Rollins’ stable revealed? - 5 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is set to take place live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC. The Stamford-based promotion has already confirmed multiple segments & matches for this episode. Fans will also witness Money in the Bank 2025 qualifying matches from the men's and women's division.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will also be in action against Bron Breakker. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on WWE RAW tonight.

#5. Liv Morgan may finally return to WWE

Liv Morgan is the current Women's Tag Team Champion. However, the Judgment Day member was absent from the company due to her Hollywood project. Meanwhile, it's conceivable that fans will see Liv making her WWE comeback in tonight's show.

Upon her return, Morgan could once again dominate the women's tag team division with Raquel Rodriguez on the red brand.

#4. Adam Pearce might ban Dominik Mysterio and Carlito from a major match

Judgment Day members Finn Balor and JD McDongah will be in action against AJ Styles & Penta in tonight's RAW. The company has already confirmed this match. However, to prevent any interference in this tag team bout, Adam Pearce may decide to ban Dominik Mysterio and Carlito from ringside.

If the villainous faction members were present at the ringside, they would indeed try to aid their members.

#3. Logan Paul may join Seth Rollins' faction as the fourth member

Logan Paul is set to make his final appearance on RAW tonight before his World title showdown against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main event. As mentioned before, the YEET Master will be in action against Breakker, and it's probable that Logan may interfere during this match and help Bron emerge as the victor.

Paul's assist to Breakker might lead to The Maverick joining the faction as it's fourth member.

#2. Rhea Ripley may turn heel against IYO Sky

Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky continue to engage in a cold war on RAW. Although Mami and the Genius of the Sky teamed up last week, Rhea is still showing visible signs of turning heel.

So on tonight's edition of the Monday night show, The Eradicator may turn heel finally to setup a feud against IYO Sky for the Women's World Championship.

#1. Karrion Kross may qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE has confirmed that Money in the Bank qualifying matches are set to take place on RAW tonight. Over the past few weeks, Karrion Kross has been generating a significant buzz among the fans.

As a result, The Doomwalker may qualify for the annual ladder match on the upcoming episode of RAW. This move will help WWE push Karrion Kross and capitalize on his newfound momentum.

