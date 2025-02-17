Adam Pearce to break potential WWE rule and force Penta into shocking twist on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Penta has been dominating Monday Night RAW since he arrived in WWE. He is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. Although he has managed to have the upper hand until now, things could be different tonight. The former AEW star might approach Adam Pearce with a bold demand, which could put the general manager in a dilemma.

Ad

Pearce could make a shocking 'Handicap Match' official between El Zero Miedo and the team of Kaiser and Dunne next week. The luchador has become a common enemy for the duo on RAW lately. Despite their efforts, neither of the two superstars has been able to defeat him. Penta is set to face Pete Dunne in a singles match tonight on the show.

There is a good possibility that Ludwig Kaiser may interfere during the bout and attack the Mexican star to avenge the loss he suffered last week. In a shocking turn of events, both Kaiser and Dunne could join forces and unleash a beatdown on El Zero Miedo. In the aftermath of the attack, the luchador could request Adam Pearce to give him a Handicap Match against the duo.

Ad

Trending

The Stamford-based promotion has seemingly abandoned handicap matches in recent years. Therefore, if Pearce decides to bring it back for next week, it could potentially break WWE's unspoken rule against sanctioning such stipulation matches. Introducing such a stipulation would add depth to the ongoing feud between Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, and Penta.

Should the luchador manage to secure a victory in a Handicap Match, it would solidify his status as a formidable force in WWE, further elevating his persona in the company. Moreover, the last Handicap Match in WWE took place on June 27, 2022, on RAW, where Bobby Lashley faced off against The Alpha Academy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta's feud with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne to continue till WrestleMania?

Penta has been thriving against Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne on Monday Night RAW. The luchador has secured significant victory over both the stars in the past few weeks, creating a compelling dynamic. Therefore, fans have been wondering whether WWE intends to continue this rivalry up until WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Since suffering embarrassing losses against the 40-year-old star, both Kaiser and Dunne have been seething for revenge. Last week on RAW, both superstars hinted towards forming a potential alliance and seeking retribution from El Zero Miedo. Hence, Triple H-led creative might decide to stretch this rivalry to April.

WWE could introduce other stars like Rey Mysterio or Dragon Lee as potential allies for Penta, adding more depth to the feud on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Moreover, the company could showcase a series of matches between the rivals on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This could gradually escalate tensions and ultimately culminate in a blockbuster tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds for Penta on Monday Night RAW from here on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback