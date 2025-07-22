Adam Pearce to bring back former WWE Champion after 245 days to restore order on RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, can make a big decision after tonight's show. He can call back former WWE Champion, Big E, to oversee the tag team division on RAW, after a poor showing of the tag teams on the red brand.RAW's tag team division is seemingly in a mess. Apart from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, who are the current World Tag Team Champions, the others are lackluster.The New Day's heel turn didn't work, Rey Mysterio's absence has severely affected LWO's popularity in recent weeks, and now Chad Gable's absence will also hurt The Creed brothers. To make matters worse, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's A-Town Down Under has also broken up.Grayson Waller himself announced the split on the show. He approached New Day backstage, saying that he is looking for a new team, as he is done with A-Town Down Under after Theory's injury. The duo last competed as partners on the June 23 episode of WWE Main Event. Although the dissolving of their faction was very much on the cards, it wasn't expected that it would be done this way on RAW.Adam Pearce can make a call to Big E to return to the show and help build the tag team divisions on the red brand. Since Big E has been previously part of The New Day faction for nearly a decade, he can help Pearce build the tag team divisions on RAW.The 39-year-old superstar last appeared in WWE on the December 2 edition of RAW last year, at The New Day's anniversary. He had pitched for a comeback to rejoin Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the show, but was rebuked by the duo. That also led to New Day's heel turn, and was also the last appearance of Big E. If he comes back to the company on RAW after SummerSlam, that would be his return after 245 days since his previous appearance at the Stamford-based promotion. It remains to be seen whether he will return or not.Big E spoke up on his in-ring WWE return three months backBig E hasn't competed since March 2022, when he injured his neck severely during a match on SmackDown. Although there have been speculations of his return, the former WWE Champion has kept his cards close to his chest.During a recent conversation on the Bowks Talking Bouts podcast with Sportskeeda's Dylan Bowker, Big E stated that he hasn't closed the doors on his return, and since he's now 39, he still has 11 years to go.&quot;The door is not officially closed on anything. I'm 39 years old right now. I also came into wrestling with a myriad of injuries. So now I'm thinking more about whether I want to have a healthy life. 50 is not that far off for me. It's 11 years down the road,&quot; Big E said. The ball is in Big E's court now, and only he can make a final call on his in-ring return. In the past, superstars dealing with neck injuries, such as Adam Copeland (Edge) and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), have returned. So, the chances of Big E returning also remain good.