Adam Pearce to fire former WWE champion for his actions on RAW? Potential punishment explored 

Adam Pearce currently has a massive problem to deal with in Bron Breakker. Commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee discussed this during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Cole believes the 26-year-old star should follow some rules but McAfee had a good point: "Bron is a rule breaker, it's in his last name!"

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Breakker won against Kale Dixon via referee stoppage but did not stop punishing the latter even when authorities intervened. Following that, The Big Bad Booty Nephew wreaked havoc backstage by charging into Ricochet. As a consequence, General Manager Adam Pearce suspended him. On the latest episode of the red brand, Bron Breakker still showed up and attacked Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov during their match.

Adam Pearce was visibly very much frustrated with Breakker following the incident. The RAW General Manager even yelled at Bron backstage for his rogue actions despite receiving a warning. It is unlikely that Pearce will let this go unpunished.

Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley mentioned that Adam Pearce might be second-guessing his decision to draft Breakker to Monday Night RAW. Well, when Bron arrived on the main roster, Nick Aldis had signed him to SmackDown. Pearce could have let him be on the blue brand.

At this point, Breakker is a lethal force on Monday Night RAW. Pearce will have to consider taking an extreme step to bring The Big Bad Booty Nephew under control. One of his potential options could be to fire Breakker and let Nick Aldis claim him for SmackDown. Another option is to micromanage the former NXT Champion at every step of the way, ensuring he does not cause any further disruptions on RAW. Given that Pearce did not back away from Breakker when the duo was staring each other down on the ramp, he seems to be the only one with the ability to control the jacked Breakker.

On the other hand, there are other punishments to consider such as not booking Bron for any title shots, and sending him back to NXT, among others.

Suspending Breakker did not work out for Pearce at all. He needs to come up with punishments that will bring the 26-year-old star's violent actions under control.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner shared his opinion about Bron Breakker

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, who is RAW Superstar Bron Breakker's uncle, recently shared his opinion about whether or not Bron can reach Roman Reigns' level in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Oh, there’s no doubt he can reach that level. It just takes time. I think he’s ready, he just needs some more seasoning wrestling against good guys. When you wrestle against good guys, you get better. I think he’s ready, he just needs to make the right moves here and there and you never know what can happen. He’s doing good. The one thing you have to be good at as a professional wrestler is the interview," Scott Steiner said.

Speaking of accolades, Breakker has won the NXT Championship twice and the NXT Tag Team Championship once with Baron Corbin.

