Adam Pearce to fire Judgment Day member due to one thing happening next week on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

Adam Pearce has been doing a phenomenal job as WWE RAW's General Manager. He has been making some major and bold decisions lately to keep the red brand maintaining its flagship show status. However, The Judgment Day has been a nagging problem for him, and it is Dominik Mysterio who has been causing him the most problems.

Despite being the Intercontinental Champion, Mysterio has been avoiding a title defense for weeks, citing a doctor's prescription and stating that he is not medically cleared. As a result, Pearce scheduled a medical check-up for the 28-year-old on RAW next week to assess his current condition. However, there is a good possibility that ''Dirty'' Dom may not show up for his medical evaluation.

This very reason could prompt Adam Pearce to take some strict actions against The Judgment Day member. The RAW General Manager could send an ultimatum, stating that Mysterio's refusal to defend his title at SummerSlam against AJ Styles could result in him either getting stripped of the Intercontinental Championship or fired.

This could put ''Dirty'' Dom in an interesting dilemma, eventually leading him to go through the medical evaluation. As a result, Adam Pearce's potential decision could eventually pave the way for the highly anticipated bout between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles. There is a good possibility of such an angle unfolding, as it will add more drama to this storyline.

However, this is currently speculation. Whether Dominik is actually not cleared to compete or if he has been pretending to be injured remains to be seen.

Adam Pearce to put a major stipulation for Dominik Mysterio's potential title defense?

This week on RAW, Adam Pearce made it clear that Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of The Summer if he gets medically cleared to compete. ''Dirty'' Dom is expected to get the green light from medical officials, and this match will likely be on the SummerSlam card.

However, Pearce can not only make it official next week but also add an interesting stipulation to it. The RAW GM could make a big announcement that The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside during the potential title match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

It is because Finn Balor and Co. have a history of causing ringside shenanigans to help their stablemates in their matches. Hence, Adam Pearce would likely make sure that the heel faction doesn't ruin such a high-stakes match at a stage like SummerSlam.

Pearce could ensure a fair match for AJ Styles, free from The Judgment Day's interference. Hence, there is a good possibility of the RAW GM adding that intriguing stipulation to the potential Intercontinental Championship match at the annual summer spectacle.

