  Adam Pearce to fire two WWE stars, Massive heel turn, Judgment Day member quits? 5 things that could happen on upcoming RAW

Adam Pearce to fire two WWE stars, Massive heel turn, Judgment Day member quits? 5 things that could happen on upcoming RAW

By Love Verma
Published Oct 26, 2025 09:23 GMT
RAW
Jey Uso (left), Adam Pearce (right) [Image credits: wwe.com]

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to be the final show before Saturday Night's Main Event XLI. This week's edition of the red show will emanate live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Last week, we witnessed some major developments on the show, with The Judgment Day losing the World Tag Team Title and Jey Uso getting another WWE World Title shot. In this article, we will look at five things that could happen on Monday Night RAW before the upcoming SNME.

#5. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might be punished by Adam Pearce

On last week's edition of the red show, Adam Pearce was engaged in a heated segment with The Vision. The RAW general manager ordered the group to return the World Heavyweight Championship. After this, Pearce removed Bron and Reed from the Men's Battle Royal to determine CM Punk's opponent for SNME.

After losing the opportunity, The Big Dog and The Auszilla might cause havoc on RAW and decide to attack Adam Pearce. If this happens, Pearce could fire The Vision from the red brand or suspend its members for an indefinite period as part of the storyline.

#4. Bayley could turn on Lyra Valkyria after losing the tag team match

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are set to team up once again, but this time to pursue the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, if Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair managed to retain their gold, fans could finally witness the heel turn of the former Hugger.

Over the past few months, WWE has dropped several teases of Bayley's potential heel turn. However, she has yet to officially embrace her dark side. A big loss on Monday Night RAW could trigger the long-awaited character change for The Role Model.

#3. Finn Balor to quit The Judgment Day?

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are no longer the World Tag Team Champions, and Dominik Mysterio seems to be a big reason behind the development. When Adam Pearce booked "Dirty" Dom vs. Rusev for last week's show, the Intercontinental Champion pointed out that Pearce only forced him to defend the gold while not asking the Irishmen to put their title on the line.

The RAW general manager eventually forced Balor and JD to defend their tag team title against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, leading to a title change. Even before their match last week, Finn expressed his anger about how Dominik's actions led to the title defense being booked.

On WWE RAW before SNME, the former Universal Champion might quit The Judgment Day out of frustration. Balor could reveal that he is done with "Dirty" Dom and no longer wants to associate with him.

#2. AJ Lee could attack Becky Lynch

AJ Lee hasn't been part of WWE television since Wrestlepalooza 2025. However, the go-home edition of the red show before SNME might witness the comeback of the former Divas Champion.

Lynch arguably has no credible challenger left on Monday Night RAW. A returning AJ Lee could be the perfect candidate to challenge for The Man's gold. On RAW, WWE can set the stage for Lee vs. Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

#1. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso might finally part ways on WWE RAW

The Usos are no longer on the same page, especially after Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy Uso from the Battle Royal last week. Big Jim saved his twin multiple times during the match, but Jey threw him over the top rope to reign supreme.

Jimmy Uso was unhappy with the actions of the former world champion. Considering this, it's likely that the Samoan twins might part ways on WWE RAW this week.

The YEET Master wanted to be world champion again, and he would not let Jimmy come in his way. Jey might decide to stay away from his brother to fully focus on the upcoming world title match at SNME.

Edited by Pratik Singh
