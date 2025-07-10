Adam Pearce forced into last-minute replacement for Evolution 2? Analyzing major WWE legends' possible return

WWE's second edition of Evolution is only a few days away, and the event is set to feature some high-profile matches. A major Fatal Four-Way Match is set for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the show. However, RAW general manager Adam Pearce might be forced to replace a team to bring back two legends on the show.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend their title against the team of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, The Kabuki Warriors, and Zaria & Sol Ruca at Evolution. However, Raquel and Roxanne could attack The Kabuki Warriors before their match at Evolution to decrease the competition. This could force Adam Pearce into finding a last-minute replacement for the match.

The RAW General Manager could replace The Kabuki Warriors with the team of a returning AJ Lee and Saraya (fka Paige). The two haven't wrestled in a WWE ring for a very long time. However, they have teamed up in the past when they faced The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.

WWE has been teasing AJ Lee's return a lot recently with their social media posts. The company even posted a video of a match between AJ Lee and Paige from SummerSlam 2014, which made fans speculate a potential return from the two.

While this is all speculation, AJ Lee and The Glampire could steal the show if they show up in Atlanta.

WWE continues to tease an AJ Lee return ahead of Evolution

AJ Lee wrestled her final wrestling match when she teamed up with Naomi and Paige to face The Bella Twins and Natalya on RAW in March 2015. WWE has been teasing her return a lot lately, leading fans to speculate about her status for Evolution.

After posting a video of her match with Saraya from SummerSlam 2014, WWE Vault has now shared a video titled "Story of the Rise of AJ Lee (2013-14)" on YouTube.

Many fans want Lee to return for one final run. The former Divas Champion's husband, CM Punk, is also signed to WWE.

