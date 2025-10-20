Adam Pearce to immediately crown 27-year-old as the new World Heavyweight Champion on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

Following the shocking events of last week's WWE RAW, Adam Pearce is set to provide an update on Seth Rollins on the upcoming episode of the flagship show. The Visionary was ironically kicked out of the faction he created by the people he chose. Bron Breakker initiated the turn by hitting a Spear on Rollins, with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman choosing to side with Breakker and betray The Architect.Rollins is reportedly injured and may be sidelined for a while. If that is the case, the World Heavyweight Championship could be vacated. The Vision trio is set to address the betrayal on this week's episode of WWE RAW. In the closing moments of last week's show, Breakker held up Rollins' title, making it clear that he has his sights set on it.If the title is vacated, Adam Pearce may crown Bron Breakker as the new World Heavyweight Champion. Not by choice, but by force. Let's be real, The Dog of WWE is a scary individual. It would not be difficult for Breakker to coerce Pearce through intimidation.Add Paul Heyman into the mix, who can manipulate and threaten the RAW general manager to get his way, and we may see Breakker as the new World Heavyweight Champion. The 27-year-old could claim that he deserves the title because he was the one who took Seth Rollins out.Adam Pearce may have no choice but to succumb to the pressure as the show may need an active world champion. That said, while it is possible, this scenario is only speculative at this point.Adam Pearce could announce Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main EventLast week on RAW, CM Punk became the official number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship by beating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match. However, if Seth Rollins is sidelined, The Second City Saint may be left without a champion to challenge.Therefore, if the abovementioned scenario plays out and Bron Breakker is crowned the new champion, Adam Pearce may book him to defend the title against CM Punk. This potential bout could take place at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, set to emanate live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 1.That said, this is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to tune into RAW to find out what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them.