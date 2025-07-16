Adam Pearce to insert former WWE Champion in Gunther vs. CM Punk at SummerSlam this year? Exploring the possibility

At WWE SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk will be getting another World Heavyweight Championship match, but this time against Gunther. The Best in the World won the Gauntlet match on RAW this week and managed to emerge at the top after defeating Bron Breakker at the end.

Before this, Punk had clashed with John Cena in an Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions. However, Seth Rollins' interference cost him the opportunity. Currently, The Visionary is absent from the company due to a real-life injury.

This opens up an excellent chance for the Second City Saint to dethrone the Ring General and to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, in an unexpected twist, Adam Pearce might insert former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns into the mix of Gunther vs CM Punk at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Original Tribal Chief is back in the Stamford-based promotion. Reigns made his return in the latest episode of RAW, where he saved Jey Uso & CM Punk from a post-match beatdown of Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. After bashing the villainous faction members, Roman reunited with the Yeet Master and refused to shake hands with the Second City Saint.

With Seth Rollins likely to miss SummerSlam 2025, Roman Reigns might shift his focus to the World Heavyweight Championship. Since losing the Undisputed title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, the OTC had never been appropriately inserted in a World title feud.

The OG Bloodline leader can confront Adam Pearce and demand a title match at SummerSlam. This could lead to the RAW General Manager inserting the OTC1 in the high-profile match, making it a triple-threat bout.

This year, the SummerSlam Premium Live event will be a two-night show. Adding Roman in a title feud can also help WWE boost ticket sales and generate more buzz.

Gunther sends a major warning to CM Punk after WWE RAW

The Ring General vs the Voice of the Voiceless is already official for SummerSlam 2025. Following the latest edition of the red brand, the Imperium Leader has sent a big warning to CM Punk.

The World Heavyweight Champion took his official Instagram account and posted an image of his confrontation with Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman. In the caption, the Austrian star stated that he has already retired Goldberg, silenced Paul Heyman, and now Punk must prepare for what's coming for him.

This is a clear message for the Second City Saint that Gunther is ready for him, but Punk needs to be prepared for him at WWE SummerSlam.

