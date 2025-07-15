Heartbreaking Seth Rollins image shared following RAW

A heartbreaking image of Seth Rollins has surfaced online following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary battled LA Knight in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend but suffered an injury during the bout.

Following this week's edition of the red brand, a heartbreaking photo of Seth Rollins was shared online. Rollins can be seen walking with crutches following his injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, and you can check out the photo in the post below.

Seth Rollins was in control of the match at the time of his injury. He attempted a Moonsault but grabbed his knee in pain after the move. LA Knight then quickly capitalized by connecting with the BFT for the pinfall victory.

The Megastar competed in a Gauntlet match on WWE RAW to determine Gunther's SummerSlam opponent, but CM Punk emerged victorious. Rollins took to social media earlier today to share that he would be appearing on The Rich Eisen Show tomorrow afternoon.

Vince Russo reacts to WWE star no-selling Seth Rollins' move

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Penta no-selling a Buckle Bomb from Seth Rollins during the July 7 edition of RAW.

Rollins defeated the former AEW star in a singles match earlier this month on the red brand. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo claimed that Penta not selling the Buckle Bomb would cause casual fans to turn off the product.

"Here's the problem for the entire casual fans who are no longer watching the show. That has superseded, making the viewer believe. That's the problem, a casual fan is sitting there, and they're not popping, they're saying, 'That's BS. That's absolute BS. None of this is real'. That has superseded trying to make the fans believe. If the objective is not to make the fans believe anymore, then we've got a completely different...it's not wrestling because that's what pro wrestling is. We've got something completely different that we're trying to sell." [From 05:27 to 06:27]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell how long Rollins will be out of action following his injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

