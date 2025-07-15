Seth Rollins accused of driving casual fans away by ex-WWE figure (Exclusive)

According to former WWE figure Vince Russo, Seth Rollins' recent actions are responsible for driving away casual fans. He explained how, when talking about it in reference to the July 7 episode of RAW.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo was highly critical of a spot on the July 7 episode of RAW. When Seth Rollins faced Penta in a dream match, he hit the bucklebomb, the move that ended Sting's WWE career in 2015, and the Mexican star no-sold the move and hit a Canadian Destroyer in response.

According to Vince Russo, Seth Rollins delegitimized the bucklebomb's impact, and such instances have a direct effect on a casual fan's perception of wrestling:

"Here's the problem for the entire casual fans who are no longer watching the show. That has superseded, making the viewer believe. That's the problem, a casual fan is sitting there, and they're not popping, they're saying, 'That's BS. That's absolute BS. None of this is real'. That has superseded trying to make the fans believe. If the objective is not to make the fans believe anymore, then we've got a completely different...it's not wrestling because that's what pro wrestling is. We've got something completely different that we're trying to sell." [From 05:27 to 06:27]

You can watch the full video below:

Paul Heyman made a surprising comment about Seth Rollins' injury on RAW

The first crucial update that Triple H gave about Seth Rollins' injury in the post-Evolution Press Conference was the fact that it "didn't look good," but also that they wouldn't know the severity of it until he underwent an MRI scan.

Since RAW emanated from Birmingham, Alabama, on July 14, it made sense that The Visionary would be there for a medical evaluation. WWE Superstars' injuries are usually handled in Birmingham.

Jackie Redmond confirmed that Rollins was in Birmingham for an evaluation and asked Paul Heyman for an update. His response was a bit surprising.

Expand Tweet

He pointed out the fact that Seth Rollins has until June 2026 to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, so a health update isn't relevant. Heyman went on to hype Bron Breakker up ahead of his big Gauntlet match in the main event of RAW to determine Gunther's World Heavyweight Title opponent at SummerSlam 2025.

Breakker would go on to have an incredible performance, becoming the iron man of the match up until the end, when CM Punk thwarted his efforts with a GTS. A post-match attack (along with Bronson Reed) directly led to Roman Reigns' return after nearly three months away.

Still, it was a surprising response from Heyman. One can only hope and speculate that it means that the severity of the injury that Rollins suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event wasn't as bad as it was made out to be.

The only theory that supports this is that when Liv Morgan was injured, for example, there was no hidden information about it, and the news of her surgery was publicly announced. Even so, nothing can be said for sure until a more concrete set of reports emerges. Rest assured, Sportskeeda Wrestling will provide an update on Rollins' injury as soon as one is available.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

