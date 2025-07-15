Paul Heyman has a shocking response on RAW when asked about Seth Rollins' medical status

Paul Heyman was asked by Jackie Redmond about Seth Rollins' health on WWE RAW following his freak injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. He responded with a rather shocking answer.

Ad

There are a lot of questions about the severity of Seth Rollins' knee injury. With many years of wrestling under his belt and a history of a knee injury (which was a decade ago), there is concern that the wear and tear of his intense wrestling career. Apart from just his important position in the storyline on RAW, he is also Mr. Money in the Bank.

Jackie Redmond asked Paul Heyman about this since Rollins was being evaluated in Birmingham, Alabama, the host city of RAW on 14th July. Paul Heyman shocked everyone by stating that his health isn't "relevant" right now because he has until June 2026 to cash in his briefcase.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, he decided to focus on Bron Breakker instead and hyped up his then-upcoming Gauntlet match to determine Gunther's SummerSlam 2025 opponent. He vowed that Breakker would win and go on to become the World Heavyweight Champion

Interestingly enough, Breakker and Gunther have crossed paths, and it was Bron Breakker who won that battle in NXT.

Expand Tweet

As for Seth Rollins, we'll have to wait for an update, but rest assured, Sportskeeda Wrestling will have an update as soon as it's out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!