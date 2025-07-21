Adam Pearce to make a huge Roman Reigns announcement on WWE RAW following his return? Possibility explored

The historic first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is approaching, and the creative team has been working hard to put together the lineup for both nights. The card already seems packed with major stars announced. Tonight’s edition of RAW could see the card taking shape, and more bouts might be announced. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is likely to have a busy day at the office as he may announce more bouts for SummerSlam. Interestingly, he might also have a major announcement regarding Roman Reigns.The OTC 1 returned last week on the red brand and launched an attack on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, saving Jey Uso and CM Punk from getting brutalized. Reigns is announced for tonight’s show, which hints that he will compete at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Adam Pearce may announce Roman’s return match for The Biggest Party of Summer.It’s either going to be a tag team match with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns facing off against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, or a rumored singles bout between Reigns and Breakker.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns addressed a major rumour about himselfThe OTC1 was away from the Stamford-based promotion for nearly three months. A rumor circulated on the internet that he and his wife welcomed a newborn baby.However, after his much-awaited return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, Roman Reigns released a video of himself from the gorilla position on TikTok addressing the rumour about him expanding his family. The OTC debunked the rumour and said he's not looking to cross Jacob Fatu and wants no more babies.&quot;Five and done. They were trying to say I was like tryna catch up with Jacob [Fatu]. I've done my job, I procreated. No more... Damn kids. Can't go nowhere,” said Roman Reigns.It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has for Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2025.