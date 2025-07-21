  • home icon
  Adam Pearce to make a huge Roman Reigns announcement on WWE RAW following his return? Possibility explored

Adam Pearce to make a huge Roman Reigns announcement on WWE RAW following his return? Possibility explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 21, 2025 03:51 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is a former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion (via WWE's YouTube)

The historic first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is approaching, and the creative team has been working hard to put together the lineup for both nights. The card already seems packed with major stars announced. Tonight’s edition of RAW could see the card taking shape, and more bouts might be announced.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is likely to have a busy day at the office as he may announce more bouts for SummerSlam. Interestingly, he might also have a major announcement regarding Roman Reigns.

The OTC 1 returned last week on the red brand and launched an attack on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, saving Jey Uso and CM Punk from getting brutalized. Reigns is announced for tonight’s show, which hints that he will compete at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Adam Pearce may announce Roman’s return match for The Biggest Party of Summer.

It’s either going to be a tag team match with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns facing off against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, or a rumored singles bout between Reigns and Breakker.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns addressed a major rumour about himself

The OTC1 was away from the Stamford-based promotion for nearly three months. A rumor circulated on the internet that he and his wife welcomed a newborn baby.

However, after his much-awaited return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, Roman Reigns released a video of himself from the gorilla position on TikTok addressing the rumour about him expanding his family. The OTC debunked the rumour and said he's not looking to cross Jacob Fatu and wants no more babies.

"Five and done. They were trying to say I was like tryna catch up with Jacob [Fatu]. I've done my job, I procreated. No more... Damn kids. Can't go nowhere,” said Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has for Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

