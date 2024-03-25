Adam Pearce must give CM Punk a special role during Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW will be a must-watch show as CM Punk returns to WWE television after a long time. With WrestleMania XL on the horizon, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce needs to come up with an idea to put the Straight Edge Superstar at The Show of Shows.

Pearce needs to give Punk a special role at WrestleMania by making him a special enforcer or a special guest commentator in the match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This could prove to be an interesting idea and might give rise to ineffable things at The Showcase of the Immortals. The RAW GM must make this huge announcement on the show tonight and put CM Punk in this special role at The Show of Shows for the following reasons:

To catapult the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have been at loggerheads for a long time now. However, the one thing that keeps them together is their hatred for CM Punk. Therefore, Adam Pearce must make the 45-year-old the special enforcer in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

With all three superstars having bad blood with each other, it will catapult the rivalry between Rollins and McIntyre. Neither of the two superstars would love to see Punk at the ringside working as the special enforcer. Hence, it has the potential to give rise to unimaginable things at WrestleMania 40.

To take care of ringside interference

Drew McIntyre has been taking several ringside advantages lately to win his matches. WrestleMania 40 could be no different for The Scottish Warrior, as he might plan to do the same. Therefore, Adam Pearce must put CM Punk in the match as the special enforcer to eliminate ringside interference.

Not only will this enrage McIntyre, but it will also ensure a fair match at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia. Punk's involvement in the match could be quite a fascinating idea, and hence the RAW GM must make it happen on the show tonight.

To plan a long-term feud for CM Punk

Drew McIntyre has been constantly taking shots at the Best In The World despite the latter being out of action. Therefore, CM Punk should be at the ringside at WrestleMania 40 as a special guest commentator in the match between Seth Rollins and The Scottish Warrior.

Punk's involvement will help WWE cook up a long-term feud between the Straight Edge Superstar and McIntyre for the future, similar to what the company did at WrestleMania 27 in The Miz vs. John Cena match, where The Rock interfered to kickstart a feud with The Doctor of Thuganomics.

WWE could do the same and plant the seeds for a potential CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match at WrestleMania. Therefore, Adam Pearce must make the 45-year-old either a special enforcer or a special guest commentator in the World Heavyweight Championship match at The Granddaddy of Them All this April.

