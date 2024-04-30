Adam Pearce must pick 45-year-old superstar as #1 WWE Draft pick if Drew McIntyre is out due to injury

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW will mark night two of WWE Draft 2024. Anticipation is in the air as fans are curious to see if the Stamford-based promotion has any surprises planned for them. Amid this, unfortunate news has emerged disclosing that Drew McIntyre is expected to be out of the squared circle due to an injury.

As a result, in this article, we will discuss a few reasons why Adam Pearce must select the 45-year-old star CM Punk as the number one pick for the WWE Draft if The Scottish Warrior is sidelined due to injury.

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in the WWE Draft Pool

Among all the names in the Draft Pool for night two, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are undeniably two of the biggest stars. Therefore, if McIntyre withdraws due to injury or becomes ineligible for the Draft, selecting the Best in the World as the number one pick would be the most logical choice.

Additionally, since Punk's involvement in the Draft is after several years, making him the first pick would also be something fans would eagerly embrace, especially if McIntyre is sidelined.

A new layer in Drew McIntyre and CM Punk feud

Despite not being directly involved in a rivalry, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been engaged in heated segments and confrontations over the past few months. If Adam Pearce selects the former AEW star as the number one pick for the WWE Draft, it would add a new layer to their dynamic.

Already, The Scottish Warrior lost his World Heavyweight Championship due to Punk's actions at WrestleMania XL. He also lost a number one contender match on Monday Night RAW, resulting in Jey Uso's victory.

If Punk is drafted as the number one pick on night two of the WWE Draft, it would create another scenario where McIntyre might claim that it was his rightful spot as the top pick.

WWE on air a Drew McIntyre injury angle

Another compelling reason for Adam Pearce to select CM Punk as the first draft pick could stem from a storyline angle that could unfold during the upcoming episode of RAW. In this scenario, The Scottish Warrior might find himself ambushed by an unknown assailant backstage.

This attack would incapacitate McIntyre, opening the opportunity for Punk to be chosen as the first pick in the WWE Draft night two.

Furthermore, the company could leverage this storyline to reveal that the Voice of the Voiceless was behind the ambush on McIntyre. This would parallel the recent events where footage of Carlito ambushing Dragon Lee was aired during a recent episode of SmackDown.

