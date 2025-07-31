Adam Pearce to punish a 36-year-old superstar for his bizarre actions on RAW before SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

Adam Pearce has been trying to control his WWE RAW roster ahead of the historic SummerSlam PLE. Not only is the RAW tag team division in shambles, but stars just don’t listen to the GM. However, in the recent episode of WWE RAW, one star may have taken things a bit too far. There could be some heavy consequences for this 36-year-old heel from Pearce.On RAW, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker took down Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. While this was standard for the heel to take down the babyfaces ahead of their big match at SummerSlam, Reed stole Reigns’ shoes. This was something no one had ever done before. Fans were shocked as this was another level of disrespect to The OTC1.No one had ever dared touch The Tribal Chief’s shoes, let alone take them off and walk away with them. In fan footage after the attack, Reigns could be seen looking down, wondering where his shoes went. This was undoubtedly a great moment for the heels as they both got heat for it. However, there needs to be some consequences.The only way for Adam Pearce to do something about it will be to stop Reed from competing at SummerSlam. This was the go-home RAW episode before the two-night event. Reed won’t get another chance to wrestle ahead of the show. However, if possible and Nick Aldis and Pearce have a chat, and make Reed show up on SmackDown for a match.This would be a punishment match to ensure he never does the same again. However, that would be unlikely, and Pearce could just remove him from the tag match at SummerSlam. This would be a massive blow to Bron Breakker, who would have to deal with Reigns and Uso alone. Right now, these are all just speculations.At WWE SummerSlam, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker need a winWhile fans are excited to see Roman Reigns return and have a tag match with Jey Uso, the win of this match needs to go to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. This will establish them as a legit threat to the roster. As of now, without Seth Rollins, the faction is directionless. Having them pick up the win over two of the biggest stars and babyfaces of the company would be massive.This will also ensure the team does not lose credibility in Rollins’ absence. This duo is the perfect match of strength, agility, and raw power. Having them lose on a stage like SummerSlam could bury any hopes of them thriving in the tag team scene. It will also kill any momentum they have as proper heels.