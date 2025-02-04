Adam Pearce to punish former Universal Champion for his actions on RAW after Royal Rumble? Exploring potential WWE decision

WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce may take strong disciplinary action against former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter once again crossed the line on the show tonight, as he seriously injured Sami Zayn by giving him the banned Package Piledriver move.

KO has been repeatedly causing disciplinary issues with his actions. He first targeted Randy Orton with this move, then used it on Cody Rhodes, and now went after his only well-wisher in the company, Sami Zayn.

Zayn squared off against CM Punk during the latest edition of RAW tonight for the men's Elimination Chamber qualifier match. As Punk shook hands with Zayn after beating him, an injured Kevin Owens with bruises on his face came inside the ring and attacked Zayn from behind. He later neutralized him by using the banned Package Piledriver.

CM Punk looked concerned after watching Zayn lying motionless on the ground. He had to be stretchered out of the arena, and would certainly be away for a while from WWE.

Adam Pearce may get in touch with WWE CCO Triple H to discuss the unfortunate incident on RAW tonight. After getting clearance from Hunter, Pearce might suspend Kevin Owens from further appearing on Monday Night RAW.

However, it remains unclear why KO went after his long-time friend Sami Zayn. In fact, The Honorary Uce has been his best friend and was with him during the Ladder match against Cody Rhodes. Although he didn't interfere in the fight, Zayn looked concerned when Rhodes delivered an Alabama Slam on Owens.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could clash at WWE WrestleMania 41

The attack on Zayn by Kevin Owens also hints toward a huge match at WrestleMania 41. There is a strong possibility that the 40-year-old superstar might return to action before WrestleMania 41, and challenge Owens for a fight.

The match might not be a normal one, but something along the lines of a Street Fight or a No Disqualification match. The two former best friends could vent their frustrations out on each other and take it the extra step. The entire feud hinges on the rationale Owens will provide for attacking Sami Zayn.

Next week on RAW, Owens might reveal why he went after his friend. Sami Zayn may return to action either before Elimination Chamber 2025 or right after it.

The two could go on to cut scathing promos against each other for the build-up to WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen how this feud pans out.

