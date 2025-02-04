Setting WrestleMania feud with his former friend; moving to SmackDown? - 3 Directions for Sami Zayn after RAW

Sami Zayn faced CM Punk in the main event of RAW this week, with the winner earning a spot in the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1. It was The Best in the World who stood tall and joined John Cena in the Chamber match.

As for Sami, his loss to Punk wasn't the only thing that he had to deal with, as Kevin Owens assaulted him afterward and used the piledriver, likely injuring him. With that in mind, we take a look at three directions for the former Intercontinental Champion after what happened in the final minutes of RAW.

#3. He could leave Monday Night RAW

It wouldn't be surprising if Sami Zayn left RAW after what happened on Monday. He could talk with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and move to the blue brand during the Transfer Window to confront Kevin Owens.

KO has been out of control for months, and after his defeat to Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, things could get even worse. Consequently, Sami might move to the blue brand, seeking revenge against his former friend, who may have injured him, just like he did with Randy Orton and The American Nightmare.

In addition, he could be off to a fresh start after struggling on RAW lately and failing to become World Champion.

#2. WWE could give him time off

As we said, Sami Zayn has been struggling on Monday Night RAW lately. He failed to claim a major title in singles action, had some confrontations with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and didn't win the Royal Rumble.

Thus, WWE could use Kevin Owens' assault as the perfect excuse to pull Sami off TV for a while, allowing him to leave all that happened and prepare for his feud with KO.

With that in mind, if WWE Creative plans for Sami and KO to clash at WrestleMania 41, they might decide to keep him off for a few weeks before returning for revenge on the former World Champion.

#1. Sami Zayn could cost Kevin Owens his spot at the Elimination Chamber

With the 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso targeting Gunther again, aiming to become World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in his career, the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Kevin Owens might participate in this match, aiming for another chance to dethrone The American Nightmare after losing in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble.

However, Sami Zayn could return in time to either cost him his qualifying spot for the Elimination Chamber or show up in Toronto on March 1 to cost him the victory. On both occasions, they will set the stage for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41, which seems the most likely scenario after what fans witnessed on Monday during the main event of RAW.

That said, the question now is whether KO will be on SmackDown this Friday to address his actions and explain why he assaulted his former best friend.

