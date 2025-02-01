  • home icon
  Huge WWE promise immediately broken; was announced by Nick Aldis before SmackDown

Huge WWE promise immediately broken; was announced by Nick Aldis before SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 01, 2025 02:17 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: @RealNickAldis on X/Twitter)

Tonight, Nick Aldis made an announcement as SmackDown went on the air, but that promise was immediately broken in a bizarre move. All WWE needed to do was hold on for five minutes.

This week, the three-hour SmackDown was meant to be a special episode before the 2025 Royal Rumble. As a result, Aldis took to Twitter/X to announce that the first hour of SmackDown would be commercial-free, an announcement that fans welcomed.

However, in a bit of a bizarre move, WWE went exactly 54 minutes before cutting to the commercials, breaking Nick Aldis's promise.

It was certainly an odd decision to do so, but nonetheless, the first hour of SmackDown had no filler whatsoever. It transitioned smoothly from segment to segment - whether it was Michael Cole introducing Pat McAfee, Kevin Owens having a standoff with CM Punk, or Jimmy Uso (who had a title feud teased) beating Carmelo Hayes.

It was a fantastic hour of television, but it still makes little sense to cut to commercials and break the promise by six minutes.

Commercial-free first hours of WWE TV are always a blessing for fans to watch.

Edited by Angana Roy
