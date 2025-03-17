Adam Pearce to put Bron Breakker on notice with shocking announcement on WWE RAW? Possibility analyzed

Bron Breakker is marching towards WrestleMania 41 as the Intercontinental Champion. Although he has a huge title defense against Finn Balor on RAW tonight, he is likely to retain his championship against all odds. However, Adam Pearce might have some bold plans for the 27-year-old, as he could make a number-one contenders match official.

Ad

Penta is all set to face Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match tonight. With their feud already reaching its peak, the RAW General Manager might decide to put an end to this rivalry by raising the stakes of this match. He could announce that the winner of this showdown will face Bron Breakker at The Show of Shows for the coveted title.

Such an announcement could put the Intercontinental Champion on notice ahead of WrestleMania 41, and why not? There is a good possibility for such an angle to unfold. Both Kaiser and Penta have expressed their interests in getting a title shot in the past few months. Either one could be a worthy challenger for the 27-year-old at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Ad

Trending

Should such a massive stake be on the line, it would raise excitement for the No Holds Barred Match. With fans already behind Cero Miedo and the Imperium member, such an addition could make it a must-see showdown.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is speculative at the moment. Only time will tell what Adam Pearce has in store for Bron Breakker and his coveted title.

Bron Breakker to defend his title in a multi-person match at WrestleMania 41?

Since his main roster debut, Bron Breakker has been booked as a force to be reckoned with. The same trend may be followed as he walks into his first-ever WrestleMania this year. There is a good possibility that the company may book a multi-person match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Monday Night RAW's mid-card division is currently stacked, featuring a strong lineup of former champions and rising stars. Triple H could build a story around everyone looking to create their WrestleMania moment, and why not? Every superstar would get a fair share of the spotlight in Las Vegas.

Sheamus, who is looking to become a Grand Slam Champion, could join the title chase at 'Mania. Penta, who has been dominating the singles division since his arrival, could also become a part of the Intercontinental Title match and make a mark at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Moreover, a WWE veteran like Finn Balor might look to revitalize his momentum by winning the coveted title, and why would he not? Given these superstars' potential, the creative team could put all these stars into the mix and make it a multi-person match for Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback