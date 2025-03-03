Adam Pearce to remove 2 Judgment Day members; massive WrestleMania match confirmed? 4 things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's show

The entire trajectory of The Road to WrestleMania has taken a drastic diversion after multiple events at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Fans must have a ton of questions. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is set to have a tight schedule tonight on Monday Night RAW.

The red brand's show will feature the aftermath of the industry-changing events at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Hence, GM Pearce would have plenty on his plate and could take some steps that might have major implications on The Road to WrestleMania.

Here are some announcements Adam Pearce could make on tonight’s episode of RAW:

#4. Bianca Belair to officially join the red brand

The EST of WWE has once again proven why she is among the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion as she managed to secure a historic win in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and has punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 where she’ll be challenging the winner of Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women’s World Title.

To formulate a perfect 'Mania rivalry, Adam Pearce might officially welcome Bianca Belair to the Monday Night RAW’s roster as she was part of the blue brand before winning the chamber. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion could join the announcers' desk and witness the title bout between Ripley and SKY tonight.

#3. Adam Pearce could force Liv and Raquel to leave

Judgment Day is presently the major heel faction on the red brand and is best known for creating chaos constantly. Given their nature of creating a mess and a major title contest announced for the Women’s World Title between Ripley and SKY, GM Pearce could force Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to leave the arena during the contest between Rhea and IYO.

This could be to ensure that both women could have a fair fight without any distractions or interference. This bout was booked due to shenanigans by Judgment Day during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, so the RAW GM will be well aware of their intent and could take steps to prevent any further drama.

#2. CM Punk’s WrestleMania match announcement

Punk has once again failed to confirm his spot at The Show of Shows. Seth Rollins cost him his chance of winning the Men’s Chamber Match by hitting his signature Stomp on The Best in the World on the steel area outside the ring. This gave Cena a perfect chance to nail an excellent STF on The Straight Edge Superstar, which ultimately gave Cena the victory.

Punk and Rollins could get into a fierce brawl on the red brand and destroy everything in their way aiming to inflict serious damage on the other. This could force Adam Pearce to book a 'Mania bout between the two, and later on, Reigns could probably be added and make it a Triple Threat as rumored.

#1. IC Championship tournament

Bron Breakker is the current Intercontinental Champion and the creative team surely sees a future main-event-level star in him. His booking could be seen as proof of it. However, despite having loads of momentum, Breakker is often without matches at PLEs.

With WrestleMania looming large, Adam Pearce might introduce a tournament to determine the opponent for Bron at The Show of Shows. Notable superstars like AJ Styles could be part of the gold rush.

