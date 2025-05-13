  • home icon
  Adam Pearce to remove 27-year-old WWE RAW superstar from Saturday Night's Main Event 2025? Exploring potential move

Adam Pearce to remove 27-year-old WWE RAW superstar from Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025? Exploring potential move

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified May 13, 2025 05:01 GMT
Saturday Night
Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 poster & Adam Pearce! ( Credits: WWE.Com)

The WWE Universe is hyped for the much-anticipated Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will take place on May 24, 2025. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw the promotion crafting an incredible lineup for the event. Jey Uso was officially announced for the SNME, where he is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul in a singles contest. However, Adam Pearce might remove the 27-year-old star from the lineup, which could flip the entire card.

Things aren’t slowing down for The Yeet Master, who continues to be the target of fellow RAW stars. However, this time, Bron Breakker laid out Jey Uso. In the kick-off segment of the red brand, CM Punk roasted Paul Heyman and his entire crew.

However, Rollins interrupted and, alongside Bron Breakker, rushed in to attack Punk. Sami Zayn and, eventually, Jey Uso ran out to help CM Punk. Later, Breakker launched an attack on Jey backstage, putting The Yeet Master’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 bout in jeopardy.

Following the incident, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may remove the 27-year-old star Bron Breakker from the SNME card for attacking Uso, potentially altering the entire lineup. The former Intercontinental Champion is also part of the card and is set to compete in a tag team match against Punk and Zayn alongside Seth Rollins.

The potential removal of Bron Breakker would open up the possibilities of adding a new member to the Rollins and Paul alliance.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Seth Rollins hints to Bron Breakker that they might add a new member to their WWE faction

The latest edition of RAW saw Seth Rollins and his crew feeling the pressure as CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso teamed up to slow down the heel group's momentum.

However, in the backstage segment, Rollins shared some wisdom with Bron Breakker in the locker room. The Visionary stated that Punk and Zayn might think they are winning the battle against them, and Rollins underestimated them.

Furthermore, The Visionary expressed that they are unaware of his capabilities. This may signal the addition of a new soldier to their cause, possibly at Saturday Night's Main Event during their tag team clash.

It will be interesting to see how WWE General Manager Adam Pearce retaliates against Bron Breakker, jeopardizing the champion’s health despite knowing he is scheduled for a major title defense at the upcoming PLE, and who will join Rollins' crew next.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
