Adam Pearce to remove major name from the Royal Rumble; 34-year-old star banned? 3 things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's show

This week's WWE RAW will be the third episode of the red brand on Netflix. Furthermore, it will be the final Monday Night show before the January edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, which adds to the intrigue.

With all this anticipation, it's possible that Adam Pearce could announce some major developments on the show. In this article, we will discuss three things the RAW General Manager could announce on tonight's show.

#3. Adam Pearce might remove Jey Uso from the Men's Royal Rumble match

Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025. In addition, the YEET Master has already declared his entry into this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. It's possible that in tonight's edition of RAW on Netflix, Adam Pearce could remove him from the Rumble match.

Since Jey already announced his entry to the Rumble, many believe that the company accidentally spoiled the finish of the upcoming World Heavyweight Title match at SNME. However, Pearce could pull the OG Bloodline member's entry to the Rumble ahead of his bout against Gunther.

The RAW General Manager could add an interesting twist to the upcoming bout this Saturday, stating that if Jey fails to win the World Heavyweight Championship, he will be reinserted into the traditional Rumble match. However, if he becomes champion and dethrones the Imperium leader, he will remain out of the over-the-top-rope Battle Royal, and Gunther will replace him.

#2. Pearce might ban Ludwig Kaiser from SNME

Sheamus and Bron Breakker are set to clash once again at Saturday Night's Main Event, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Previously, during their feud, Ludwig Kaiser was heavily involved.

In the previous episode, we saw The Celtic Warrior defeating the Imperium member and further challenging Breakker for a title bout. To ensure there are no distractions or interference during the IC Title match at SNME, Adam Pearce might choose to ban Ludwig Kaiser from this special event.

#1. The RAW GM might reveal some new signings for the red brand

The transfer window allows superstars to switch brands. During last week's episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio, despite being a RAW star, made an appearance. This seems like a subtle confirmation that the Master of the 619 is now part of the blue brand.

However, tonight's show might feature more exchanges, as the General Manager could announce some new signings for Monday Nights. Recently, we saw Bayley making her presence felt on Netflix from the audience before getting involved in a segment with Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

It's possible that tonight, Adam Pearce could finally confirm Bayley as the newest member of the red brand. Adding the Hugger to the RAW Netflix roster would be an excellent way to boost the women's division on Monday nights and make it even more competitive.

