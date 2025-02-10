Adam Pearce to remove two former world champions; new signing alongside AJ Styles? 4 things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's episode

General Manager Adam Pearce is set for an incredibly busy time with tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW as the Stamford-based promotion moves forward on the road to the 2025 Elimination Chamber. The 46-year-old executive will have a challenging night at the office.

To maintain control over the red brand show, Adam Pearce could make several announcements that could impact the weekly flagship show. With multiple matches already advertised and feuds that will evolve tonight, the show promises to be full of action.

Here are four announcements Adam Pearce could make on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW that could shape the future timeline on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

#4. Adam Pearce could ban two former world champions

Since his return to the Stamford-based promotion, CM Punk has received incredible reactions from both talents and fans every time he walks out. He too is happy to reciprocate it with similar enthusiasm. Many in the company have suggested that The Second City Saint is a completely changed man and that they enjoy working with him.

However, Seth Rollins still holds much animosity towards CM Punk, and they have been embroiled in a heated feud for some time. CM Punk defeated Rollins in their singles match on January 6 during RAW’s debut on Netflix.

But that wasn’t the end of their rivalry. Punk eliminated both Rollins and Reigns simultaneously at the 2025 Royal Rumble, though The Second City Saint himself was tossed out of the ring by Logan Paul in the process.

Given their history, it's plausible that Seth Rollins and CM Punk could get into a heated brawl again, prompting GM Pearce to ban both former world champions from the show to maintain order during significant episodes of the red brand.

#3. A new opponent for Bron Breakker could be announced

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is enjoying a dominant reign as a titleholder. This was evident at the Men’s Rumble Match, where Breakker overpowered most competitors. He hit mainstream headlines after delivering an incredible Spear to IShowSpeed and tossing him outside the ring.

Breakker has not had much in terms of competition since defeating Sheamus. Adam Pearce could announce a new challenger for Breakker in the form of returning AJ Styles, who officially joined the red brand after his comeback at the Men’s Rumble bout earlier this month.

#2. A giant could also re-sign with RAW alongside AJ Styles

AJ Styles is all set to return to the red brand as he has officially moved to RAW. The former champion made his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Phenomenal One was sidelined for almost a year due to an injury and subsequent rehabilitation. Now, the former champion is preparing for an incredible year. To support this, Adam Pearce could re-sign his former partner, Omos, the 7-foot giant, allowing both stars to start fresh on the red brand.

#1. IYO SKY may get another chance to qualify

Last week, Rhea Ripley made a significant error during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match involving IYO SKY. The Australian inadvertently cost IYO her 2025 Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Liv Morgan. This came after Mami hit The Miracle Kid during her match while handling both Raquel Rodriquez and Liv.

This led the referee to call for the bell instantly and award a DQ victory to The Judgment Day member. Sky was left unhappy and heartbroken after missing her opportunity to compete for a world title at WrestleMania 41.

Given these events, Adam Pearce may allow The Genius of the Sky another shot to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber by scheduling her in another match.

