Adam Pearce to replace Jey Uso at Money in the Bank 2025 with 39-year-old WWE star? Potential twist explored

This week's WWE RAW witnessed Seth Rollins and his men brutally assaulting Jey Uso, who took multiple Tsunamis from Bronson Reed. This has raised concerns over Jey's well-being heading into MITB 2025 this Saturday, where he and Cody Rhodes are set to team up to face John Cena and Logan Paul.

Main Event Jey is currently dealing with several adversaries. Apart from Rollins and his men and the duo of Cena and Logan Paul, he's also slated to defend his World Title against Gunther on next week's WWE RAW. Due to so much going on, RAW's GM Adam Pearce might be forced to take a drastic step by having him take a step back and withdraw from the tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025.

As for who could replace him, there are several potential candidates; however, none more compelling than Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso, himself. Jimmy will surely not think twice before stepping in for his brother to deal with his rivals.

The two have had their share of differences in recent years, but have always been on each other's side when it was needed the most. However, this is still a far-fetched idea, as there's still no clarity over Jey Uso's health and if Adam Pearce would have to find a replacement for him at the premium live event.

Gunther has fired a warning at Jey Uso

The Ring General and Main Event Jey have been trading barbs over the last couple of weeks in the build-up to their World Heavyweight Title match.

Though Gunther lost his gold after tapping out to Jey at WrestleMania 41, he looks more confident than ever. He made a bold prediction on RAW, saying that with the kind of workload Jey Uso was carrying, he would take him down easily next week.

"Because ever since that day I lost to you at WrestleMania, I knew I'd avenge this. And right now? You're making it very, very easy for me. Jey in one week, the party is over."

Considering Jey Uso's reign has not even crossed two months yet, it'll be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger on Gunther dethroning him as the company rarely books short World Title reigns these days.

