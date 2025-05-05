Adam Pearce to reveal major WWE star is gone from RAW indefinitely due to recent incident? Possibility explored

Under the leadership of Adam Pearce, WWE will be presenting tonight's RAW, which will be the final show of the red brand before Backlash 2025. Last week, the program ended with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker destroying Sami Zayn after he refused to join forces with them.

Fans could witness Adam Pearce making a major announcement regarding Sami Zayn on tonight's RAW. The Dog of WWE not only dominated Zayn but also destroyed him. Breakker hit multiple Spears on The Honorary Uce and left him motionless in the ring.

Later, Seth Rollins also connected with a Curb Stomp on Zayn and stood tall in the ring to close the show. On WWE RAW tonight, Adam Pearce might announce that the 40-year-old star is gone from the Monday night program indefinitely due to the actions of The Visionary and his team.

A move like this will allow the creative team to write Sami Zayn off television to sell the effects of the assault. Additionally, this will help the Stamford-based promotion present the villainous alliance as an unstoppable force.

It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold on tonight's program. As of now, the abovementioned angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Adam Pearce recently made a major announcement regarding WWE RAW

The RAW before Backlash 2025 will feature Seth Rollins and his stablemates. The newly formed team is seemingly set to deliver a special message to fans. Adam Pearce has announced that Rusev will face Otis in a singles bout, while Penta and JD McDonagh will lock horns after their interaction last week.

Pearce has confirmed that Becky Lynch will call out Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Meanwhile, Women's World Champion IYO SKY is set to go one-on-one against Roxanne Perez in a first-time-ever showdown. World Wrestling Entertainment posted a video on X featuring Pearce with the following caption:

"#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night live from OMAHA!"

Overall, tonight's episode of RAW promises to be a great show. This will provide the Triple H-led promotion a final opportunity to generate buzz around the storylines from the red brand for the Backlash Premium Live Event. However, top names like John Cena and CM Punk haven't been announced for the program.

