Adam Pearce to sign WWE's biggest heel to Monday Night RAW after recent controversy? Exploring the potential

Adam Pearce has been thriving as Monday Night RAW's General Manager. In his tenure, he has signed numerous talents who have reshaped the landscape of the flagship show. As the road to WrestleMania heats up, Pearce may make another major move tonight as he could sign WWE's top heel to the red brand. Solo Sikoa could be RAW's newest acquisition.

The Street Champion has been under a lot of pressure lately. He endured a crushing defeat to Roman Reigns in their Tribal Combat on RAW's Netflix debut. Since then the 31-year-old appears to be deflated and withdrawn from any Bloodline business, a shift that became evident when he walked out of the arena without explanation a few weeks ago.

Amid his absence, Jacob Fatu seems to have taken control of the fort alongside Tama Tonga, sparking more controversy. The duo has been making independent decisions and fighting their battles with Sikoa's whereabouts remaining unknown. The former Tribal Chief's absence from the Royal Rumble was another alarming indication, adding more to the ongoing drama.

Trending

There is a good possibility that Adam Pearce could bring Solo Sikoa to Monday nights, allowing the latter to kick off a fresh chapter in his career. Moving him to the red brand could be a game-changing move, allowing him to revitalize his career and start a new journey. This could also mark his highly anticipated singles run in WWE, allowing him to detach himself from his family saga.

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa to become a babyface after he moves to Monday Night RAW?

Solo Sikoa has been a dominant heel since his debut on the main roster. During his days with The Bloodline and later as the leader of his faction, Sikoa has carried the demeanor of a villain. However, a tough loss against Roman Reigns dealt a huge blow to his character, leaving him powerless and vulnerable.

This could be a perfect moment for WWE to pivot from a heel Sikoa to a babyface once he moves to Monday Night RAW. There are high chances of a character change for Sikoa down the line. The Street Champion has been on a relentless pursuit to establish his position at the top of WWE.

However, as a heel, he has often failed miserably, undermining the credibility of his character. Therefore, a babyface turn could help him not only restore his lost aura but also gain fans' support organically. Besides, a babyface Solo Sikoa on the road to WrestleMania could be an unexpected yet impactful addition to Monday Night RAW's roster.

Expand Tweet

WWE could inject him into the Intercontinental Championship picture on the red brand. With support from the WWE Universe and the path of a hero, the former Tribal Chief could establish himself as one of the biggest and most impactful babyfaces on the main roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback