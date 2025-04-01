Adam Pearce to suspend current WWE champion following his actions on Monday Night RAW? Potential punishment explored

After tonight's events, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could take strong action against the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Ring General went out of control on Monday Night RAW tonight as he brutally attacked the security staff of the company after his fight with Jimmy Uso.

Gunther seemingly took that slap from Jimmy Uso on last week's show to his heart, and therefore, he made the OG Bloodline member bleed on RAW tonight. Even though he had defeated Jimmy, Gunther attacked him after the match, prompting Jey Uso to come out and save Jimmy.

As Jey helped Jimmy walk back, the Imperium leader came from behind and attacked the duo. When the security came out to prevent Gunther from carrying on with the assault, he went hammer and tongs against them too. Gunther hit a Powerbomb on one staff member and then brutally kicked another.

He continued the onslaught by attacking the twin brothers. Gunther zip-tied Jey Uso to the ring and ambushed Jimmy in front of his brother. A bleeding Jimmy Uso was pulled inside the ring once again by Gunther and was Powerbombed once again by the Imperium leader.

His actions on the show might now provoke a reaction from RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, and he can take disciplinary action against him next week on the show, which can be anything from a big monetary fine or even suspend the star for some time.

If Gunther doesn't respect his authority, Pearce may take drastic action, including changes that may affect The Ring General's World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jey Uso at The Show of Shows.

Jimmy Uso can exact revenge on Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jimmy Uso isn't slated for any match at WrestleMania 41 as of now. However, the OG Bloodline member can make his impact felt at 'Mania by helping out Jey. It's widely expected that Gunther will have outside help from Ludwig Kaiser, his Imperium mate in his attempt to win the match.

To neutralize Kaiser, Jimmy Uso can come out and neutralize his presence. The two brothers can then celebrate Jey's maiden WWE World Heavyweight Championship win if he manages to get the better of The Ring General.

Further, their father and WWE legend, Rikishi is also expected to return during WrestleMania 41 to celebrate his son's win. The 59-year-old legend has been over the moon since his son Jey Uso's win at the Royal Rumble 2025. He spoke over Jey's win, saying that it was an emotional moment for him.

The Hall of Famer last showed up in WWE in 2020 at the Survivor Series during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. Since then, he hasn't been seen in the company. It remains to be seen if Rikishi will return to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 41.

