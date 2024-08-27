Adam Pearce to suspend major star after shocking attack on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

The latest episode of WWE RAW was a thrilling affair. The Judgment Day and CM Punk elevated their feuds with The Terror Twins and Drew McIntyre, respectively, while Jey Uso and Pete Dunne advanced in the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's Tournament.

The flagship show also featured a battle of behemoths, as BIG Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman collided in a singles match. The encounter ended in a no-contest, as the fight spilled over backstage and ultimately to the parking lot. It ended with the Australian delivering a vicious Tsunami on The Monster Among Men on one of the parked cars.

The impact was so brutal that it caused a spark and busted the windows of the car. This led to chaos as General Manager Adam Pearce cried for medical help for the former Universal Champion. The RAW Authority Figure has failed to control the unhinged beast in the past month, leading to several stars being rushed to the hospital. Hence, Pearce might finally decide to take action against The King of Monsters.

The 46-year-old could suspend the Adelaide-born star to protect his roster from the latter's unhinged, brutal attacks. However, the angle is entirely speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see how Adam Pearce deals with the Bronson Reed problem on Monday Night RAW.

Pat McAfee takes a shot at a popular stable following WWE RAW

Corey Graves replaced Pat McAfee on Monday Night RAW's commentary desk last night. The latter is set to be absent from WWE TV for a few months due to his other commitments.

During his recent stint on the flagship show, Pat McAfee repeatedly expressed his dislike for The Judgment Day, especially Dominik Mysterio. The 37-year-old took a potshot at the heel stable on X (Twitter) following last night's episode, claiming that the faction was ''more insufferable'' while watching on TV.

"[The] Judgement Day [sic] are somehow more insufferable through the TV. I had no idea that was possible," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will square off against The Terror Twins in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin this weekend. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds this Saturday.

