Adam Pearce to Suspend Two Major WWE Stars For Endangering People Backstage During RAW? Possibility explored

Monday Night RAW has become a breeding ground of chaos lately, and Adam Pearce has been struggling to restore peace. The General Manager has once again found himself in the middle of a tumultuous situation this week. A major incident occurred backstage last night, which could compel Pearce to suspend Sheamus and Rusev or impose a heavy penalty on the stars.The two superstars unleashed pandemonium on the show this week, turning the red brand into a warzone. They were involved in a match that ended in a double countout after both performers disregarded the referee's call and continued to brawl at ringside. The chaos didn’t end there; their mayhem spilled backstage, careening through the halls and putting anyone nearby in danger.As Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were heading toward the Gorilla position, Sheamus and Rusev burst into the scene while brawling. Their bedlam continued all over the backstage area, and even Sami Zayn got caught in the crossfire.There is a chance that Adam Pearce may punish them for their reckless actions that endangered others. The General Manager could suspend the two superstars from RAW (in storyline), as Sheamus and Rusev have become the epicenter of chaos on the red brand. He could also impose a hefty fine on them.Adam Pearce has been trying to restore peace and authority on the brand, and punishing Rusev and Sheamus could help him to some extent. It would also elevate the rivalry between the two brawlers to a whole new level. However, this is currently a speculative scenario, and the possibility of a suspension is low.Adam Pearce to book Rusev and Sheamus in a huge stipulation match?Sheamus and Rusev have been embroiled in a heated rivalry on RAW, and the two stars have faced each other three times so far. Both have one victory each, with the third match ending in a double countout. Their rivalry has reached a boiling point, and Adam Pearce could take matters into his own hands.Pearce could book the two superstars in a massive Iron Man match on an upcoming episode of RAW. It would be the perfect stipulation to cap off this heated feud. Iron Man matches are usually reserved for the fiercest rivalries between superstars who have a history of delivering intense classic matches.Sheamus and Rusev have already given a glimpse of what they are capable of during their previous encounters, and both superstars are known for their brutal wrestling style and sheer physicality. Therefore, Adam Pearce could make an Iron Man match official between The Celtic Warrior and The Bulgarian Brute.This will allow the two bitter rivals to put an end to their rivalry once and for all by grabbing a decisive victory. Following that, they can head in a new direction. However, this is purely speculation, and only time will tell what the future holds for the two stars.