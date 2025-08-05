  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce to Suspend Two Major WWE Stars For Endangering People Backstage During RAW? Possibility explored

Adam Pearce to Suspend Two Major WWE Stars For Endangering People Backstage During RAW? Possibility explored

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Aug 05, 2025 14:37 GMT
Adam Pearce
Adam Pearce [Image Source: WWE.com]

Monday Night RAW has become a breeding ground of chaos lately, and Adam Pearce has been struggling to restore peace. The General Manager has once again found himself in the middle of a tumultuous situation this week. A major incident occurred backstage last night, which could compel Pearce to suspend Sheamus and Rusev or impose a heavy penalty on the stars.

Ad

The two superstars unleashed pandemonium on the show this week, turning the red brand into a warzone. They were involved in a match that ended in a double countout after both performers disregarded the referee's call and continued to brawl at ringside. The chaos didn’t end there; their mayhem spilled backstage, careening through the halls and putting anyone nearby in danger.

As Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were heading toward the Gorilla position, Sheamus and Rusev burst into the scene while brawling. Their bedlam continued all over the backstage area, and even Sami Zayn got caught in the crossfire.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There is a chance that Adam Pearce may punish them for their reckless actions that endangered others. The General Manager could suspend the two superstars from RAW (in storyline), as Sheamus and Rusev have become the epicenter of chaos on the red brand. He could also impose a hefty fine on them.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Adam Pearce has been trying to restore peace and authority on the brand, and punishing Rusev and Sheamus could help him to some extent. It would also elevate the rivalry between the two brawlers to a whole new level. However, this is currently a speculative scenario, and the possibility of a suspension is low.

Ad
Ad

Adam Pearce to book Rusev and Sheamus in a huge stipulation match?

Sheamus and Rusev have been embroiled in a heated rivalry on RAW, and the two stars have faced each other three times so far. Both have one victory each, with the third match ending in a double countout. Their rivalry has reached a boiling point, and Adam Pearce could take matters into his own hands.

Ad

Pearce could book the two superstars in a massive Iron Man match on an upcoming episode of RAW. It would be the perfect stipulation to cap off this heated feud. Iron Man matches are usually reserved for the fiercest rivalries between superstars who have a history of delivering intense classic matches.

Sheamus and Rusev have already given a glimpse of what they are capable of during their previous encounters, and both superstars are known for their brutal wrestling style and sheer physicality. Therefore, Adam Pearce could make an Iron Man match official between The Celtic Warrior and The Bulgarian Brute.

Ad

This will allow the two bitter rivals to put an end to their rivalry once and for all by grabbing a decisive victory. Following that, they can head in a new direction. However, this is purely speculation, and only time will tell what the future holds for the two stars.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications