Adam Pearce to suspend WWE star, Roman Reigns is back with former Shield brother? 5 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW 

WWE RAW tonight on Netflix will be the aftermath episode of the red brand following Night of Champions 2025. The premium live event in Saudi Arabia witnessed many ups and downs, as well as title changes.

Ad

RAW after NOC is set to take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on Monday Night RAW this week.

#5. Adam Pearce might suspend Cena for laying hands on Charles Robinson

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

After WWE Night of Champions, John Cena remains the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Franchise Player overcame all odds and defeated CM Punk, while also managing to escape from a Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in attempt. However, in this process, Cena attacked WWE official Charles Robinson to prevent Rollins' machinations.

Though The Cenation Leader was able to save his title, his action might have repercussions. The RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, might suspend the Last Real Champion for attacking an official figure.

Ad

Cena has been advertised to appear on the July 18, 2025, episode of SmackDown next. This angle could help WWE to write him off television in the intervening period.

#4. Roman Reigns takes out Seth Rollins' faction after teasing joining them

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins' villainous faction continues to dominate the red brand. Roman Reigns' name was chanted at Night of Champions, but the OTC didn't make his return. According to the latest reports, the return of The Head of the Table is expected to take place soon, ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Reigns might probably return on tonight's RAW in a segment with The Visionary. Here, Roman might initially pretend to be on the side of Seth by having a reunion with his former Shield member.

Ad

However, later in the night, the OTC can exhibit his true colours and take out the entire faction. This will set the stage for SummerSlam 2025 for a feud between the ex-Shield members.

#3. Pat McAfee returns to commentary on WWE RAW

Over the past few weeks, Pat McAfee has been missing from the commentary table. The 38-year-old star disclosed that he was feeling pretty exhausted, which forced him to take time off from WWE television.

Ad

Meanwhile, on RAW this week, McAfee might decide three weeks was a long enough break and return to commentary duties, reuniting with Michael Cole. This gains credence, especially as he'd noted on his show that he felt the gap between Money in the Bank and Night of Champions PLE was a good time to take a break.

#2. Roxanne Perez might get crowned as one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Due to Liv Morgan's injury, Raquel Rodriguez is the sole title holder of the Women's Tag Team Championship. There are already reports of Roxanne Perez replacing Morgan in the storyline and joining hands with The Judgment Day.

This raises the possibility of Perez becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champion on the red brand. This scenario could unfold when Finn Balor convinces Raquel to hand over the title to Roxanne. The alternate option, if she doesn't do the same, could be relinquishing the gold.

Ad

Considering this, Rodriguez might hand the title to the 23-year-old star, making her one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

#1. Asuka turns heel to set up a major feud

Asuka failed to defeat Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring Tournament final at Night of Champions 2025. Despite the loss, The Empress of Tomorrow is still expected to clash against IYO SKY at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

To plant seeds for this bout, fans could witness Asuka's heel turn on RAW tonight. This later leads to the former Damage CTRL member attacking The Genius of the Sky to set the stage for a title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!