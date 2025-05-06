Adam Pearce to teach Rusev a lesson by bringing back a ghost from his past on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce is the WWE RAW general manager, but Rusev seemingly isn't under his control. The former AEW star faced Otis on Monday and destroyed him. In a post-match angle, The Bulgarian Brute also attacked Akira Tozawa.

Ad

WWE officials ultimately arrived and stopped Rusev from further attacking Alpha Academy. To teach The Bulgarian Brute a lesson, Adam Pearce might bring Goldberg back to the red brand. The last time The Icon appeared on WWE television was at Bad Blood 2024, where he was engaged in an altercation with Gunther.

The Hall of Famer has announced that he will compete in the squared circle for the final time this year. The bout's date or location has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to happen around late summer. With The Redeemer being an unstoppable force on RAW, Adam Pearce may decide to bring Goldberg back.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

The legendary star has a history with Rusev, which can help WWE build a high-profile feud. A potential rivalry with The Icon can escalate the status of The Bulgarian Brute in the company and make him a main event talent. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Why does Adam Pearce potentially bringing Goldberg back to stop Rusev make sense?

Adam Pearce bringing Goldberg back to WWE to stop Rusev makes sense due to the history between these two stars. On October 31, 2016, Da Man confronted Rusev and Paul Heyman on the red show.

Ad

Things got heated during the confrontation, and the former AEW star tried to attack the Hall of Famer. In response, the former Universal Champion assaulted Rusev, delivering a Jackhammer to him. Due to this interaction, Pearce could easily pit the 58-year-old against The Redeemer.

If Rusev is Goldberg's final opponent, it will help WWE position him at the top of the card in notable storylines.

Ad

Overall, a potential confrontation between Rusev and Goldberg seems promising. Now, everything depends on how Triple H and the creative team book Da Man's final storyline as an in-ring performer.

The former AEW star's dominant performance on RAW seems like a good sign for his WWE run. Fans will have to wait to see what will happen next on the Monday night program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More