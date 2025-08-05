  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Clash In Paris 2025
  • Adam Pearce To Be Forced To Punish CM Punk for His Actions on WWE Raw After SummerSlam? Exploring the Possibility 

Adam Pearce To Be Forced To Punish CM Punk for His Actions on WWE Raw After SummerSlam? Exploring the Possibility 

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Aug 05, 2025 06:48 GMT
CM Punk
CM Punk [Image Source: WWE.com]

Adam Pearce has been struggling to manage the chaos on Monday Night RAW for the past few weeks. He once again found himself in a dilemma last night as superstars turned the red brand into a warzone. This time, CM Punk also had a major role in the eruption of the chaos. What he did on RAW after SummerSlam could force Pearce to punish him.

Ad

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight. However, CM Punk invaded this high-profile match, causing it to end in a disqualification. Things didn't stop there as the 46-year-old continued to cause havoc by brawling at the ringside. Instead of remorse for ruining the bout, Punk was involved in a heated altercation with Knight.

In light of what happened on RAW, Adam Pearce could be forced to punish The Best in the World. It could be a one-week suspension or a small fine. CM Punk is currently involved in one of the biggest storylines on Monday Night RAW. Moments after he won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Seth Rollins robbed him of his big moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What happened on RAW last night is a clear indication that this rivalry is poised to reach new heights. Therefore, Adam Pearce is not expected to impose any heavy fine or keep Punk off television for long. The General Manager could rather give him a match against Rollins, potentially at Clash in Paris. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks on RAW.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Adam Pearce to put CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at Clash in Paris?

Clash in Paris will be WWE's next big premium live event, and it is just a few weeks away. The company is going all out to make it a star-studded event. There is a good possibility that Adam Pearce will book some big matches from RAW on the European PLE, and one of those could involve CM Punk.

Ad

The General Manager may put him in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match against LA Knight and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. All three superstars are currently entwined in the same storyline on RAW, with one having a problem with the other.

While Punk has unfinished business with Rollins, Knight has a score to settle with Punk after the veteran cost him last night. With all three stars in the mix, Adam Pearce could book them in the same match. He could make a Triple Threat Match official for WWE's upcoming show, Clash in Paris.

A match of this magnitude has the potential to add grandeur to the international event. However, this is currently speculation, and it will be interesting to see what Pearce has in store for the spectacle in Paris.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications