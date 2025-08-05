Adam Pearce To Be Forced To Punish CM Punk for His Actions on WWE Raw After SummerSlam? Exploring the Possibility 

Adam Pearce has been struggling to manage the chaos on Monday Night RAW for the past few weeks. He once again found himself in a dilemma last night as superstars turned the red brand into a warzone. This time, CM Punk also had a major role in the eruption of the chaos. What he did on RAW after SummerSlam could force Pearce to punish him.This week on RAW, Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight. However, CM Punk invaded this high-profile match, causing it to end in a disqualification. Things didn't stop there as the 46-year-old continued to cause havoc by brawling at the ringside. Instead of remorse for ruining the bout, Punk was involved in a heated altercation with Knight.In light of what happened on RAW, Adam Pearce could be forced to punish The Best in the World. It could be a one-week suspension or a small fine. CM Punk is currently involved in one of the biggest storylines on Monday Night RAW. Moments after he won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Seth Rollins robbed him of his big moment.What happened on RAW last night is a clear indication that this rivalry is poised to reach new heights. Therefore, Adam Pearce is not expected to impose any heavy fine or keep Punk off television for long. The General Manager could rather give him a match against Rollins, potentially at Clash in Paris. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks on RAW.Adam Pearce to put CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at Clash in Paris?Clash in Paris will be WWE's next big premium live event, and it is just a few weeks away. The company is going all out to make it a star-studded event. There is a good possibility that Adam Pearce will book some big matches from RAW on the European PLE, and one of those could involve CM Punk.The General Manager may put him in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match against LA Knight and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. All three superstars are currently entwined in the same storyline on RAW, with one having a problem with the other.While Punk has unfinished business with Rollins, Knight has a score to settle with Punk after the veteran cost him last night. With all three stars in the mix, Adam Pearce could book them in the same match. He could make a Triple Threat Match official for WWE's upcoming show, Clash in Paris.A match of this magnitude has the potential to add grandeur to the international event. However, this is currently speculation, and it will be interesting to see what Pearce has in store for the spectacle in Paris.