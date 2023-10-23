Adam Pearce to trade top faction to WWE RAW following Nick Aldis' antics on SmackDown? Looking at potential twist

Adam Pearce was escorted out of the building along with Jey Uso on the orders of Nick Aldis this past Friday on SmackDown. The WWE RAW General Manager might get back at his counterpart by plucking a major faction from the blue brand.

It is possible that Pearce might negotiate a deal with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits to get them to the red brand. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins might be guaranteed an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship shot against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Lashley, meanwhile, could get a shot at the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship match between defending champion Seth Rollins and challenger Drew McIntyre after WWE Crown Jewel 2023 – in the wake of a potential move to RAW.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis teased the return of brand wars for Survivor Series with their segment this past Friday on SmackDown. After Aldis told security to escort both Pearce and Uso out of the building, the RAW General Manager said:

“Let the games begin!”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the second RAW with Pearce as General Manager will turn out. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has already booked Damian Priest in a one-on-one match against Jey Uso for the show next week.

What did Adam Pearce have to say following a confrontation with Nick Aldis on SmackDown?

Fans were more than thrilled when Adam Pearce teased brand warfare during his segment with Nick Aldis on SmackDown. After all, it’s been quite some time since the WWE Universe last saw an exciting build brand supremacy build to Survivor Series.

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Pearce said he’s looking forward to the potential rivalry between RAW and SmackDown playing out on screen, noting he’s not in a competition with himself anymore.

"Now I'm not competing with myself anymore. I have somebody else to look at," he said. "We can play that chess game; we can see who in fact will make their broadcast the No. 1 sports entertainment broadcast on the planet. I'm betting on me, and I've got a headstart." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Nick Aldis posted on Twitter after a heated confrontation on SmackDown. Read more here.