Nick Aldis and 45-year-old WWE star appear to tease massive showdown at upcoming event

It appears SmackDown's newest General Manager, Nick Aldis, has sparked a rivalry, only a week into his WWE debut.

There was a considerable amount of speculation online whether the interaction between Aldis, Adam Pearce and "Main Event" Jey Uso this past Friday night was part of an even bigger story. After all, we are inching closer to one of the "Big Four" events of the year, Survivor Series, on November 25th.

The Traditional 5-on-5 Tag Team contest is a familiar trope, but the WarGames concept is still relatively fresh. There are heavy rumors that the creative team has plans to bring it back this year. At the end of the day, the WWE Universe know what to expect from the Thanksgiving event.

Following WWE teasing a "Power Trip" angle on Twitter/X, both the brand's GMs responded to the post. RAW's Adam Pearce wrote:

“Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.” — Sun Tzu.

Nick Aldis said it was more about setting clear boundaries than a power struggle. The former TNA and NWA Heavyweight Champion posted on his social media:

I prefer the term "clear boundaries." #SmackDown.

While it may be too soon for Aldis to make an in-ring debut on WWE TV, considering his stellar work outside the promotion, it's a probable scenario the higher-ups could very well consider. The viewers want it, too.

Mickie James excited for her husband following WWE TV debut

Mickie James spoke about Nick Aldis recently on the podcast Under The Ring. According to the former Women's Champion, the Stamford-based promotion is right on the money to have the 36-year-old as the blue brand's GM.

"He’s so great on the microphone as it is, but I think this GM role is perfect because he can be cocky and people can love him, or they can hate him. I’m so excited for him and he deserves it more than the world."

It remains to be seen if the IMPACT Wrestling star, being one of the pioneers of the women's revolution in the global juggernaut, will return to her previous stomping grounds. Mickie James, 44, recently disclosed a valuable reason why she still wrestles. Check it out here.

