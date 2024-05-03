Adding blockbuster match to card, Triple H's huge announcement & more — 3 things that could happen at WWE Backlash Kickoff

The LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu in the Lyon Metropolis, France, has been embellished, as WWE Backlash is all set to go international this year on Saturday. The Stamford-based promotion will hold an exclusive event known as WWE Backlash Kickoff in France before the grand spectacle.

This will give the WWE Universe a thrilling experience, as several astounding things could unfold during the event. From a huge match being added to the card for the premium live event to superstars confronting each other ahead of their huge matches, fans can expect a lot of things.

Let's look at three things that could potentially happen at WWE Backlash Kickoff.

#3. Superstars could have a face-off

The WWE Backlash Kickoff will play a major role in hyping fans for the upcoming premium live event in Lyon, France. There is a good possibility that fans could see the challengers confronting the champions during the event ahead of their huge matches in the spectacle.

AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes could face off against each other, while Jey Uso could have a confrontation with Damian Priest. On the other hand, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could have a spine-chilling staredown with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on the stage during the Backlash Kickoff.

Expand Tweet

It will not only exhilarate fans ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event but also keep them on the edge of their seats for the extravaganza that will take place this Saturday.

#2. A big match may be added to the WWE Backlash 2024 card

Although WWE has been hyping Backlash France as a grand spectacle, the company has arguably failed to embellish the match card as it does not look promising. Therefore, fans can expect a match or two to be added to the card during the Backlash Kickoff on Friday.

One of the huge matches that could be added to the premium live event could be Braun Strowman vs. Logan Paul for the United States Championship. Their recent showdown on Monday Night RAW has already sown the seeds for the potential match and WWE could make it happen at Backlash France.

Since this will be an international premium live event, the Stamford-based company will leave no stone unturned to make the upcoming spectacle a grand extravaganza. Hence, the company could announce this match during the WWE Backlash Kickoff.

#1. Triple H could make a huge announcement

WWE's new era under Triple H has been blossoming with great avidity as the Chief Content Officer has been taking the Stamford-based promotion to new heights. The Game has been making choices that are advantageous to the promotion both financially and from the standpoint of fans.

Therefore, The King of Kings could make a huge announcement during the WWE Backlash Kickoff event on Friday. Triple H might announce another premium live event in France, which could take place later this year or next year.

Expand Tweet

The Cerebral Assassin could also make some other announcements that could deliver a thrilling experience to fans in France, leaving them elated. It remains to be seen what the WWE Chief Content Officer has in store for the grand spectacle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback