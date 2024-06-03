Addressing recent controversy, issuing an open challenge and more - 3 things Liv Morgan can do on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan survived a Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch in the main event of Monday Night RAW last week and retained the Women's World Championship. It was an intense match, which ended in a controversial manner following an interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio interfered in the match and opened the door to try to help Becky Lynch win the match and re-claim the title. However, it was Liv Morgan who stood tall and escaped the cage to remain the Women's World Champion.

After the match was over, she kissed Dirty Dom, creating even more controversy, as her revenge tour is apparently over now. With that in mind, we take a look at three things that the reigning Women's World Champion can do during the June 3 episode of RAW.

#3. Issuing an open challenge to find out who her next opponent will be

With Becky Lynch out long-term after her contract with WWE officially expired, a new challenger has to step up to face Morgan. Fans could see Liv issue an open challenge either for a title match on WWE RAW or at the next premium live event (Clash at the Castle, June 15).

At the moment, Lyra Valkyria has emerged as a favorite to emerge as a contender for Liv Morgan's title, given the recent beef between the two and Valkyria siding with Becky Lynch.

In addition, Valkyria has made a great start to her stint on the red brand and has the momentum on her side. Other stars that are expected to step up are Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Damage CTRL (especially Dakota Kai), while we shouldn't rule out a return from Alexa Bliss after almost 18 months.

#2. Trying to lure Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor out of The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan has made it clear that she wants to take everything away from Rhea Ripley. And this includes not only the Women's World Championship, but The Judgment Day as well.

The reigning champion has been seen with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio backstage amid Rhea's absence and there is speculation that she is trying to lure both away from the faction.

The same goes for JD McDonagh, while reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest appears to be the only one that has stayed loyal to The Eradicator. With that in mind, this week's episode could be an indicator of what Morgan will do next.

#1. Addressing the current controversy with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan is expected to kick off Monday Night RAW this week to address her recent actions and especially kissing Dominik Mysterio to close out last week's show. Since Rhea Ripley's departure to recover from a shoulder injury, Liv and Dirty Dom have been seen together backstage and it is unclear what their current relationship is.

On two occassions, Mysterio attempted to help Lynch win the title back, but his plan backfired and Morgan remained the champion. Afterwards, he looked quite unhappy, which raised more questions on what the situation is right now.

As it shouldn't take long before Rhea Ripley is back, the status of Liv and Dominik's relationship will remain one of the hot topics on WWE RAW in the coming weeks.

