Advertisements reveal WWE's future plans for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has garnered a reputation for being an 'absentee' Champion. However, the current reigning and defending WWE Champion has proven his critics wrong this year as Lesnar has been part of almost all the RAW shows.

As per advertisements, it was revealed that Brock Lesnar will not only be part of the go-home RAW for Super ShowDown but also the March 2nd edition of the red brand.

‼️HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT‼️



WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is coming to Monday Night RAW at the Bell MTS Place! Don't miss the show! Get your tickets now!



🔗: https://t.co/Sa1PWX43Ug pic.twitter.com/yXo2Ji3OPq — Bell MTS Place (@bellmtsplace) February 18, 2020

Lesnar is all set to defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia which will take place on February 27, 2020. If the Beast manages to retain his Championship (which in all likelihood, he will) then he will square off against the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

By announcing Lesnar for the March 2nd edition of RAW, it is clear that the company is planning to waste no time in starting the feud between McIntyre and Lesnar once the WWE Champion has successfully defended his title against Ricochet at Super ShowDown.

Other matches that have been announced for the March 2nd edition of RAW include Seth Rollins vs The Big Show and The Kabuki Warriors vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

