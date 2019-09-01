AEW All Out: 5 Botches and mistakes you missed as part of the show

All Out was riddled with botches

AEW presented one of their biggest shows to date last night as All Out took over Chicago just hours after WWE had presented an incredible NXT UK show live from Cardiff.

There were a number of matches throughout the night that had major implications on their first live TNT show on October 2nd, with many superstars competing for the right to be part of Championship matches on that show.

Jon Moxley's recent injury meant that he wasn't able to be part of the show so he was replaced by former WWE star Pac, who went on to have a fantastic match against Kenny Omega. Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears were able to fix their personal vendetta when they went one-on-one and Hangman Page collided with Chris Jericho in an effort to crown the first-ever AEW World Champion.

It was a stacked night of entertainment, but much like their main competition in WWE, there were a number of botches in some of the most shocking matches.

#5 Pac's reverse hurricanrana

Pac returned to AEW to defeat Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley announced on Twitter earlier in the week that he would be unable to compete against Kenny Omega at All Out since he had suffered a shocking case of MRSA in his elbow and was forced to undergo surgery.

AEW had merely a week to find a potential replacement for Moxley and interestingly it was former Cruiserweight Champion Neville who stepped up to face Kenny Omega under his Pac persona. Despite there being very little build to the match it became one of the matches of the night even though there was a shocking botch mid-way through.

Both Omega and Pac went for reverse hurricanrana's in the match but were unable to deliver, but fortunately, neither man suffered an injury because of the botch and Pac was able to go on to defeat Omega with The Brutaliser.

