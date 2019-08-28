AEW All Out: 5 major returns or debuts that could possibly happen

Are you ready?

We are less than 100 hours away from the highly anticipated event of All Elite Wrestling - AEW All Out. Being seen as the sequel of last year's massively successful show, All In, fans around the world are excited to see what does Cody and company have in store this time.

The new wrestling promotion started off with a bang as Double or Nothing (DoN) was considered one of the best shows in recent memory, but soon after the quality declined in the next two events. One of the major reasons for this was the lack of major returns and debuts to take the fans off-guard. We saw Jon Moxley make his debut at AEW DoN and if the trend continues, we might see multiple unexpected stars show up at Chicago on August 31.

In this article, let's take a look at the five major returns/debuts that we can witness at AEW All Out. Feel free to let us know in the comments section about how excited are you for the show this weekend?

#5 Jon Moxley

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

This might not exactly be a return of sorts, but no one is expecting Jon Moxley to show up at the event. Moxley was recently taken out of his match against Kenny Omega at the show due to an unfortunate elbow injury. The company was quick to announce another former WWE star Pac (aka Neville) to replace him at All Out.

At the recent Being the Elite episode, Omega addressed Moxley having to pull out of their match and accused him of being too excited and not being professional enough to take the PPV seriously and getting injured. If anything, their rivalry has got more intense with this delay.

While Moxley's injury is real, AEW won't want one of their biggest stars to entirely miss out such a major show and hence can decide to let him show up to confront Omega in some way. If there's one thing we know about him, he does not need to step into the ring to entertain the crowd.

#4 Austin Aries

AEW's roster, in general, composes a lot of young talents who are relatively new to the world of pro wrestling. As much as the company wants established stars, they also need experienced veterans who could guide these stars of the future to higher levels.

One guy who can provide them with both of the above services is Austin Aries. Having been a major part of TNA and ROH, Aries had a disappointing run in WWE. Although he is known to be a guy with issues, he still is a great athlete and wrestler.

Having a heel of the level of Aries can help AEW deepen its roster and provide some much-needed dynamics to it.

