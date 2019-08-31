AEW All Out: 5 Things that must not happen at the PPV

All Elite Wrestling must avoid these blunders at All Out

All Elite Wrestling's next major PPV of the year, All Out, the successor to All In, is drawing nearer and fans all over the world are excited about this auspicious occasion. AEW is quite possibly the talk of the town in the pro-wrestling community right now and with the promotion debuting their weekly show later this year, wrestling fans are in for a treat. When All Out was announced, fans already knew that it would be a big event and tickets sold out in 15 minutes.

The event will take place in Chicago, and rumors have been doing the rounds that CM Punk will make his debut and pro-wrestling return at the All Out PPV. A new AEW World Champion will be crowned on Saturday night and a contender for the Women's World Championship will be revealed as well. Furthermore, feuds will be settled and rivals will clash at the PPV. There's no reason not to be excited for this PPV if you're a fan of AEW.

However, here are five things that must not happen at the PPV.

#5 The Young Bucks defeating the Lucha Brothers

The Young Bucks will challenge the Lucha Bros. for the AAA World Tag Team Championships

The former AAA World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, refer to themselves as the 'best tag team in the world' and they have stated multiple times that they want to make tag team wrestling a big deal in the industry. But apparently, their way of making it a "big deal" is by staying on top of the tag team division.

Matt and Nick Jackson are the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW, and they'll be challenging Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix (known as the Lucha Brothers) for the AAA World Tag Team Championships; titles that are commissioned to another wrestling promotion. At Double or Nothing, the Bucks took on the Lucha Brothers for the titles and they came out on top.

Very soon AEW will need to establish their own tag titles, which should be won by The Young Bucks, so it makes sense for the Lucha Brothers to retain their titles in the ladder match and establish themselves as one of the best tag teams on the roster.

However, if the Bucks come out with the win once again, it might look like they booked themselves to win, and that's something they should avoid.

