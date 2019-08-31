AEW All Out Preview: First World Champion to be crowned, PAC vs Omega, CM Punk?

All Out has a number of huge matches

We're just hours away from AEW All Out. It will be a massive night for All Elite Wrestling ahead of this television debut in October. We take a look at every match on tonight's card an including what we think of the possibility of CM Punk showing up tonight.

Will CM Punk show up?

CM Punk

We’ll get the question that’s on everybody's mind out of the way first. Will CM Punk be the big surprise at All Out? Despite the rumors, we don’t think Punk will be there but we’d love to be wrong.

The Buy-In

Women’s Casino Battle Royal

Who will earn a shot at the AEW Women's Champinship?

We start off with The Buy In and the first match we’ll take a look at will the Women’s Casino Battle Royale. The winner of the match will be one of the first women to get a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at a later date. A number of names have already been revealed for the match and they include Britt Baker, Jazz, Ivelisse, Brandi Rhodes, Teal Piper, Sadie Gibbs, former MYC competitor Ariel Monroe and Nyla Rose. We will also get a number of surprise entrants and the biggest amongst these could be Awesome Kong and Aja Kong.

Moving onto the predictions for this match it looks it could be Britt Baker who earns her first title shot in AEW when this is over.

PREDICTED WINNER: Britt Baker

Private Party vs Angelico and Jack Evans

Private Party face Evans and Angelico

Also on The Buy In will be a fantastic tag-team match. We have Private Party in one corner and they face the team of Jack Evans and Angelico. Expectations for Private Party are high and we fancy them to pick up the win which should give them some good momentum ahead of their match against The Young Bucks in the AEW Tag-Team title tournament.

PREDICTED WINNER: Private Party

