AEW and WWE ratings: Big drop for AEW Dynamite for 25 March episode

The latest figures have been revealed after another round of broadcasts

There was a surprising and significant drop for AEW

AEW and WWE

Both AEW and WWE have continued to knock it out of the park in terms of producing and delivering television content on Wednesday nights.

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic and all of the damage it has done, the two companies have ensured that the show goes on - at least in respect of giving fans something to watch.

While the strict regulations governing public gatherings amid the COVID-19 crisis continues to mean there are no live crowds in attendance, both AEW and WWE ensured that their respective Dynamite and NXT programs were worth watching.

There were two big confrontations that had fans glued to screens as, on NXT, Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa looked to step up their storied rivalry once again, while Dynamite saw a "magical" meeting between Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho.

AEW continued its 'winning' streak over WWE NXT this week as they came out on top in the overnight averages, but there was, interestingly, a big drop in their figure. Wednesday's show drew 819,000 which is down more than 113,000 on last week's episode.

It nonetheless tops the NXT average figure for this week of 669,000, though that in itself was up by a significant margin on the previous week's 542,000 number.

AEW's Wednesday night output has bettered NXT's in the average figures department every week in 2020 thus far.