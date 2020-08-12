AEW Dark Results - Bizzare moment caught on camera, Multiple debuts, Big main event and more (11th August 2020)

The latest episode of AEW Dark had nine matches in total, with Penelope Ford and Rachael Ellering co-main eventing the show.

The main event was a tag team contest between SCU and The Butcher & The Blade. Shawn Spears, Ray Fenix, Kip Sabian, Jurassic Express, and various other top AEW talents competed on the latest episode of AEW Dark.

Given below are the results and highlights of AEW Dark for August 11th, 2020.

Taz and Tony Schiavone welcomed the viewers and walked the fans through the biggest matches of this week's AEW Dark.

#1. Lee Johnson and Rey Fenix

Both men canceled each other out with their swift transitions during the early goings of the match. Fenix offered the handshake, but it was all a distraction as he stomped his opponent's foot and took control.

Fenix went on to ragdoll Johnson into the steel barricade on the outside. A few kicks followed as Johnson tried to fight back with a chop. Fenix kept Johnson down with a german suplex.

Advertisement

The fans were also quick to spot a cockroach crawling in the background during the match! It was a bizarre moment that has been one of the biggest talking points on social media regarding the latest episode of AEW Dark.

Was that a roach crawling behind Rey Fenix on #AEWDark this week? 😂 pic.twitter.com/eSKhULMVBy — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 11, 2020

Johnson got some offense in as he laid Fenix out with a missile dropkick. He got a 2-count from a sit-out powerbomb. Johnson connected with two superkicks, but Fenix dug in deep to floor Johnson with a spinning kick.

Fenix set up Johnson up on the top turnbuckle and delivered the Brain Buster for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: Lee Johnson def. Rey Fenix

#2. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Alex Chamberlain

This was Alex Chamberlain's AEW debut. The match began with a strong tie-up lock between both men. Spears took Chamberlain down with a side headlock.

A swift exchange of leapfrogs and dropdowns followed with Spears getting the upper hand. Chamberlain stopped Spears' momentum with a shoulder block. Spears took some time on the outside to rethink his strategy, but Chamberlain followed him. It was a mistake as Spears rammed Alex's hand against the steel ring post. Spears began to work on Chamberlain's left shoulder.

Spears hit the Running Death Valley Driver for the three-count. Shawn Spears took off his gloves and decked Chamberlain with a left after the match.

Result: Shawn Spears def. Alex Chamberlain

#3. M'Badu & Shawn Dean vs. Billy & Austin Gunn (The Gunn Club)

Next on the card is tag-team action as M'Badu & @ShawnDean773 take on the Gunn Club @RealBillyGunn & @theaustingunn!



Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel - https://t.co/iSZ4hSQvzX pic.twitter.com/kpitzvxpkx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 11, 2020

Nigerian wrestler M'Badu made his AEW debut as he teamed up with 'The Captain' Shawn Dean.

Austin kicked off the match with Dean, and they locked up in the middle of the ring. Austin tried to keep Dean down with a front headlock as he went to his corner and tagged his father in. M'Badu got into the action, and Billy looked surprised by the Nigerian performer's physique. They stood toe to toe in the middle. Billy wasn't messing around as he took his shirt off.

M'Badu showed off his strength as Billy Gunn unsuccessfully tried to knock him down with two shoulder blocks. M'Badu wasn't just strong as he showcased his agility as well with a flying clothesline.

Tony and Taz noted that M'Badu looked raw in the ring but possessed immense potential. M'Badu had Billy in a headlock, but the veteran created some separation and delivered a clean DDT. Austin and Dean get tagged in, and Gunn Jr. connected with two solid lariats.

Austin got a two-count with a pump handle slam. M'Badu broke up the pin. However, Austin hit the modified hip toss neck breaker-esque slam to pick up the win for his team.

Result: Austin & Billy Gunn def. M'Badu & Shawn Dean