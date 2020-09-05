All Elite Wrestling aired a special Friday Night edition of AEW Dark which had a stacked card that featured eight matches.

The first match of the show was a tag team contest that featured The Butcher & The Blade.

#1. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Faboo Andre & D3 on AEW Dark

Your opening match of the night sees the Butcher & The Blade @andycomplains & @BraxtonSutter face @fabooandre & @TheHolyD3 in tag-team action!



Watch our Friday Night Special #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel - https://t.co/RUMmEqNLbf pic.twitter.com/2ATvdqkWFy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020

Butcher & Blade wasted no time as they attacked Faboo Andre and D3 before the bell rang. The match finally got underway and the heels were on top of the proceedings as D3 was thrown across the ring.

Blade got tagged in. D3 created some separation with a dropkick and tagged Andre in. Blade stopped Andre and tagged Butcher in, who connected with a few shots before Blade got back into the match. Blade worked on Andre, who got dropped to the mat with body slams. D3 got the hot tag, and he did get some offence in before Butcher got in as a result of a blind tag. D3 got hit with the Fall Death which was enough for Butcher to get the three-count.

Result: The Butcher & The Blade def. Faboo Andre & D3 on AEW Dark

#2. Allie (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Red Velvet on AEW Dark

Next on the card is one-half of the Nightmare Sisters @AllieWrestling face @theeredvelvett in singles action with guest commentator @TheBrandiRhodes calling the action.



Watch our Friday Night Special #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel - https://t.co/RUMmEqNLbf pic.twitter.com/Vez90YEIH6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020

The match kicked off with an early lockup ended in a statement. They jockeyed for position and Velvet managed to get Allie in a side headlock. She followed it up with a shoulder tackle.

Velvet even got in a sneaky roll-up, and Allie kicked out at two. Allie and Red Velvet shook hands before Allie connected with a kick. Allie took Velvet in the corner.

Velvet got the better of Allie, who needed some to time to refocus and rolled out of the ring to recuperate. Velvet got Allie back in the ring and went up to the top turnbuckle. Allie knocked her off the perch.

Allie connected with a few knee strikes. She delivered a running knee strike followed by a Bulldog. Allie got in a sliding forearm strike. She then hit the 'Down The Rabbit Hole' on Velvet in the middle of the ring for the win.

Result: Allie def. Red Velvet on AEW Dark

#3. Colt Cabana (w/ Dark Order) vs. Zack Clayton on AEW Dark

Your next match on Dark sees @ZackCarpinello vs. @ColtCabana in singles action!



Watch our Friday Night Special #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel - https://t.co/RUMmEqNLbf pic.twitter.com/eWXc8gHdyt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020

The customary lockups kicked off the match, and it settled down after Cabana sent Clayton into the corner. Cabana delivered a hammerlock takedown as his Dark Order buddies edged him on to be a little more ruthless and aggressive.

Cabana wore Clayton down with a side headlock. He got sent to the ropes and got taken down with a shoulder tackle. A brief distraction from Silver and Reynolds got Clayton a two-count from a quick roll-up.

Cabana kicked things up a notch as he sent Clayton to the outside. Colt stomped away before dropping Clayton's head against the turnbuckle. Cabana continued to punish Clayton with hard strikes. Clayton, however, connected with two uppercuts. Cabana connected with a Chicago Skyline followed by a Discus Lariat for the pinfall and win on AEW Dark.

Result: Colt Cabana def. Zack Clayton on AEW Dark

DARK EXCLUSIVE

Someones 0 has got to go.@PAvalon sends out a challenge to @BranCutler.

Will Cutler accept?



Watch our Friday Night Special #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel - https://t.co/RUMmEqNLbf pic.twitter.com/6djmvRxB3f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020

Peter Avalon addressed the split of The Initiative backstage after the match. Avalon challenged Cutler to a match.