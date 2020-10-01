AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Huge brawl breaks out, new Inner Circle member teased (September 30, 2020)

From a new potential Inner Circle recruit being teased to an important female star making her in-ring comeback, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The wrestling is always good on Wednesday Night Dynamite, but last night's episode revealed certain flaws in terms of booking decisions. AEW's approach to storytelling was a hit-and-miss attempt this week. With Full Gear slated for November, a few storylines are shaping up to culminate at AEW's upcoming event.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (September 30, 2020).

#5: Dr. Britt Baker made her in-ring return on AEW Dynamite this week

Although Britt Baker did face Big Swole in a Tooth and Nail Cinematic Match at AEW All Out, Baker returned to actual in-ring action on this week's Dynamite.

She fought Red Velvet, who doesn't exactly have a stellar win-loss record in AEW so far. But the match did its job in establishing Britt Baker's dominance across the Women's Division.

After the match was over, Baker executed a Lockjaw on her helpless opponent. This way, Dr. Britt Baker made an important statement on last night's AEW Dynamite.

Advertisement

Even though the female stars of AEW have a long journey ahead, there are a few distinct themes that can be seen across the Women's Division. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa's program is it's own thing, and so is Anna Jay's feud with Brandi Rhodes which a consequence of the TNT Title storyline.

So happy that Britt Baker is back! I missed her in-ring so much! #AEWDynamite — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Britt Baker is one of the most interesting characters on AEW TV right now. It will be interesting to see what's next in store for her on Dynamite.