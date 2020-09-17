AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Undertaker's finisher featured, Hardcore main event (September 16, 2020)

From Jon Moxley and Lance Archer forming temporary alliances with other stars to a bloody main event, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Following last week's important show where Dynamite crossed one million viewers, AEW delivered an action-packed episode that focused less on entertainment in the first half this time around. The in-ring content was good as expected. The show progressed in a standard way and peaked in the main event last night.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (September 16, 2020).

#5: Kip Sabian informed that "The Best Man" Miro's job is to throw a wild bachelor party before the wedding

It looks like Miro will be portraying a light-hearted version of himself going forward on AEW Dynamite. Miro can face a variety of interesting opponents on Tony Khan's brand, but as of this moment, "The Best Man" in AEW is otherwise engaged in a wedding storyline with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Before the wedding though, Miro was tasked with hosting the "best bachelor party ever" by Kip Sabian on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Whether Miro deliberately chose to involve himself in a wedding arc to take a shot at his love triangle storyline back in WWE is something that may or may not be true. But let's hope that he can move on to more legitimate feuds after this one ends.

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are heel characters by nature and Miro comes across as a likable personality, in general. It could be likely that Miro might end up ruining this wedding just like Lana desecrated her marriage with Rusev (in kayfabe) by bringing Bobby Lashley into the mix.