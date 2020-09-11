5 interesting opponents for Miro (fka Rusev) in AEW

AEW Dynamite was certainly a newsworthy show this week, and one of the biggest news stories from the event revolved around Miro, who made a surprise appearance during this episode.

Previously known as Rusev in WWE, he was revealed as Kip Sabian's "best man" on the recent edition of AEW Dynamite. Not only was this an exciting development for Tony Khan's promotion, but Miro didn't hold back while taking shots at his former place of employment.

Here he is!



Good for AEW and good for Miro. You see the ‘another ex-WWE’ guy comments, but talent is talent and he’s got A LOT to give.



Big fan of this move. pic.twitter.com/xZgq0ATHC7 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 10, 2020

Now that Miro is All Elite, there is an exciting opportunity to develop him as one of AEW's most relevant stars. With that in mind, let's take a look at 5 interesting opponents for Miro in AEW.

#5: MJF

MJF is undoubtedly one of the best heel superstars in the Pro-Wrestling industry today. At AEW All Out, the 24-year old star lost in a world title opportunity against Jon Moxley.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, MJF fired his entire campaign staff, and it doesn't look like he will be getting another shot for a top title right away. Becoming the new AEW World Champion might happen for him sometime in the future, but what MJF needs is a great non-title feud at the moment.

Pitting him against Miro in a feud will most likely be an entertaining program. The viewers want to see a person like MJF get beat up and given the length of time Miro has been away from Pro-Wrestling, he must want to beat other people in the ring as soon as possible.

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy had a feud against each other that spanned across several months, and it was a good example of how a non-title feud works without compromising the momentum of either character. Miro and MJF could do the same, since Miro needs to establish himself by winning a solid feud, and MJF's momentum won't be affected if he loses against one of the most trending names in Pro-Wrestling right now.