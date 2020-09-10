AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories- Miro blasts WWE, Matt Hardy speaks out (September 9, 2020)

From Kip Sabian announcing the identity of his "best man" to Matt Hardy's injury update after All Out, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Although AEW All Out was a mixed show for many fans due to some unforeseen circumstances, last night's fallout episode of Dynamite certainly got fans talking on social media. It featured some big developments and also included some newsworthy hooks for future shows.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (September 9, 2020).

#5 Miro (fka Rusev) was revealed as Kip Sabian's "best man"

AEW has developed a reputation for introducing an ex-WWE star every other week, and they did so this week as well.

Although Miro had plans to become a full-time Twitch streamer, plans changed somewhere along the road as pro wrestling became a part of his life once again, this time in the form of All Elite Wrestling.

Kip Sabian had teased a huge announcement to reveal the identity of his "best man" for his on-screen wedding with Penelope Ford. Miro turned out to be the best man on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Advertisement

Miro took some shots towards WWE, and talked about "reaching out for the imaginary brass ring" at his former place of employment for 10 years. One can't help but think that putting him in a wedding-related storyline might be a way to mock Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley's infamous love triangle storyline from WWE RAW.

Rusev was one of those WWE stars who wasn't used to his full potential, and perhaps that same potential might flourish in AEW this time around.